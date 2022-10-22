Serious head-on crash traps passenger, injures both drivers in West Windsor

An alleged drunk driver caused a head-on collision on Old Trenton Road near Colt Circle, which sent three people to the hospital, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

When police arrived at the crash reported at 3:17 p.m. on Oct. 21, officers found a 2015 Ram Promaster van and a 2008 Ford F-250 pickup truck with heavy front end damage. A passenger in the van was trapped and had to be extricated by first responders, police said.

The investigation revealed that the driver of the van, who lives in Trenton, had crossed the center line on Old Trenton Road into on-coming traffic and struck the pick-up truck head-on, police said. Old Trenton Road was closed for three hours because of the crash.

The van driver, who was allegedly impaired, was charged with one count of driving under the influence and two counts of vehicular assault, police said.

The van driver and his passenger, who lives in Trenton, were taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. The driver of the pickup truck, who lives in Trenton, was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton Township. They suffered serious non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The West Windsor Police Department, the West Windsor Division of Fire & Emergency Services, the Princeton Junction Volunteer Fire Co., the West Windsor Volunteer Fire Co. and fire police responded to the scene.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office’s Serious Collision Response Team also responded to investigate the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and witnesses are asked to contact West Windsor Traffic Officer E. McQuade at 609-799-1222, or email at mcquade@westwindsorpolice.com.