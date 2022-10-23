Tri-Town News Datebook, Oct. 26

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a Mill Demonstration on Nov. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27 at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold Township. See the 19th century gristmill in action. Each demonstration lasts about 15 minutes. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a Cookstove Demonstration on Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. See what’s cooking on the woodstove and discover how recipes, cooking techniques and kitchens have changed since the 1890s. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a Fall Craft Show on Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort Monmouth Recreation Center, Tinton Falls. The show will feature more than 40 crafters. Admission and parking are free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Piano Ballads from the Turn of the Century on Nov. 12 from 1-3 p.m. inside the farmhouse at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present a Cider Making Demonstration on Nov. 13 from noon to 2 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. Guests can help press this year’s apple harvest into cider. Sample fresh cider and talk about other uses for cider on the farm. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present Accordion Melodies of the 1890s on Nov. 19 from 1-3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Longstreet Road, Holmdel. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Park System will present No More Grist for the Mill on Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold Township.

Celebrate the end of the milling season and the start of the holidays as the mill grinds the last of this year’s corn. Decorate a paper stocking, take a selfie in a sleigh, and sip on a cup of hot cocoa in the early 20th century cow barn. Then explore our 18th century house and see the gristmill in action. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following drives are scheduled: Nov. 1, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Nov. 2, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Nov. 3, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Nov. 8, Howell Donor 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Nov. 9, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Nov. 10, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Nov. 15, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Nov. 16, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Nov. 17, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Nov. 22, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Nov. 23, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Nov. 29, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Nov. 30, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be shown at 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Grunin Center, Toms River. The 1975 rock musical movie is a parody tribute to science fiction and B horror movies. The film features memorable songs and audience participation. Tickets are $25 and include a pre-show costume contest and a live performance from shadow cast Friday Nite Specials. Approved prop bags will be available for purchase before the show. No outside props will be permitted. The movie is rated R (age 17 and over). For tickets, visit grunincenter.org or call 732-255-0500.

• Understand the beginnings of Alzheimer’s Disease and know the steps for effective, compassionate care through a virtual program series by the Alzheimer’s Association

Greater New Jersey Chapter, to be presented by the Ocean County Library. “Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers: Understanding Early Stage” will take place online at 2 p.m. Nov. 2, 9 and 16. Debby Montone will explain signal symptoms, effective resource planning, describe components of a care team and strategies for collaboration among team individuals. Registration at www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events is required to attend this free virtual program. Registrants will receive links to the Zoom presentation by email.

• The Howell Alliance and the Howell Police Department are participating in the DEA’s National Drug Take-Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Howell Police Department, 300 Old Tavern Road, Howell. Individuals may bring unwanted, unused and expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications to the police department, no questions asked. Electronic cigarettes can also be disposed of at the DEA collection. The drop-off is anonymous. Remove or black out names from prescriptions. Batteries must be removed from e-cigarettes before drop-off, and needles and syringes cannot be accepted. Details: Christa Riddle, 732-938-4500, ext. 4012, or email criddle@twp.howell.nj.us

• The Monmouth County Park System will host a 19th Century Woodworking Demonstration on Oct. 29 from noon to 3 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel.

See how a woodworker studies his materials, plies his tools and crafts beautiful and functional items. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Holiday Made in Monmouth event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Robert J. Collins Arena on the campus of Brookdale Community College, Route 520, Lincroft (the original date was Dec. 3). Vendor registration will open at 10 a.m. Sept. 27. Details: 732-431-7387.

• Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking volunteers who are willing to make a difference with individuals who are experiencing the challenge of end-of-life. Volunteers dedicate a small amount of time each month to provide companionship-friendly visits; play cards; sewing, knitting or craft projects; music enrichment; pet therapy; and office or administrative assistance. Dove Hospice Services is also seeking veterans who are interested in providing compassion, support and outreach to fellow veterans and their families. Visits can be made to individuals living in facilities or private homes. Ongoing training is provided. Volunteers must be 18 or older and a COVID vaccine is required. Details: Michelle Rutigliano, 732-405-3035.

• Women of Color discussion group is an online meeting held once a month (third Tuesday at 5:30 pm) to discuss issues, coping strategies and resources relevant to women of color. Offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. Upcoming meeting dates are Nov. 22 and Dec. 20. Email kreynolds@mhanj.org to receive a link.

• “A Gathering of Womyn of Color” is an online group that meets once a month for all LGBTQ womyn of color in the Black, Indigenous, People of Color community. The group is an open discussion of multiple topics. The group meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. Upcoming dates are Nov. 3 and Dec. 1. Offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey, the agency’s PEWS program and the Emotional Support for Families of Color Initiative. To receive a link, email kreynolds@mhanj.org

• For individuals who are dealing with depression, bipolar disorder and anxiety, there is support available that is free, confidential and led by a trained facilitator. The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets on Wednesdays from 12:30-2 p.m. at Brighter Days Community Wellness Center, 268 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson. There are no physicians or therapists in the group, just individuals who live with a mental health condition. Members strive to support to each other and share their stories. Details: Valerie, 610-766-0658, or visit dbsalliance.org

