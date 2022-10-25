Monmouth clerk honors winners of high school photography contest

At the Monmouth County clerk’s 27th annual Archives and History Day event on Oct. 1 in Lincroft, Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon honored the four high school student winners of the Archives and History Day Photography Contest.

Along with the event’s theme, “Monuments and Markers of Monmouth County,” high school

students were challenged to photograph monuments, statues or historic markers in their communities, according to a press release.

“We are proud of the many high school students who participated in this year’s contest and we were so impressed by their creativity,” said Hanlon. “This annual contest is a great way to showcase the talents of Monmouth County’s youth and it also helps to grow a sense of community and appreciation for history in our young adults.”

The students were also asked to provide an explanation of why they chose the particular monument or marker, and what it meant to them.

First place was awarded to Emily Passaro, a sophomore at the Marine Academy of Science and Technology, Sandy Hook, who showcased the Battle of Monmouth Monument in

Freehold. Emily chose to honor the statue to find out more about its history and significance.

Second place was awarded to Abigail Hesterhagen, a junior at the Marine Academy of Science and Technology, Sandy Hook, who photographed the lighthouse at Sandy Hook.

Abigail highlighted the lighthouse because it is the country’s oldest operating lighthouse and it was relied upon for navigation by British and American sailors during the American Revolution.

Two students tied for third place. Joseph Shaker, a junior at Red Bank Catholic High School,

Red Bank, photographed Monmouth County’s Sept. 11 Memorial at Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook in Atlantic Highlands.

Joseph chose the monument for its memorialization of all those lost during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and for its location.

Also receiving third place was John Bailey, a junior at Christian Brothers Academy, Lincroft,

who photographed the cemetery at the Old Tennent Presbyterian Church in Manalapan.

John chose the church and its cemetery for its significance during the Battle of Monmouth, which was fought on June 28, 1778, as a field hospital for wounded Continental and British troops.

“Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to all who participated,” Hanlon said.