HomePrinceton PacketOne driver suffers 'severe, life-threating' head injury in two-car crash in West...

One driver suffers ‘severe, life-threating’ head injury in two-car crash in West Windsor

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A two-car crash on the Quakerbridge Road overpass on Route 1 has sent one driver to the hospital with a severe, life-threatening head injury, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

A driver lost control of the vehicle while exiting off the ramp from Route 1 North to Quakerbridge Road westbound at 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 24, police said. The vehicle crossed over the curbed median and struck another vehicle on the overpass that was headed eastbound.

When police arrived at the scene, the officer discovered that one of the drivers had suffered a severe head injury. The officer called for emergency medical technicians and paramedics to treat the victim, who lives in Trenton.

The driver was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton and was listed in critical condition with serious, life-threatening injuries, police said.

The second driver, who lives in Princeton, suffered minor injuries and declined to be taken to the hospital, police said.

The West Windsor Police Department responded to the crash, along with the West Windsor Division of Fire & Emergency Services, paramedics from the Mobile Intensive Care Unit and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office’s Serious Collision Response Team.

The crash is under investigation and witnesses are asked to call Officer K. Brown at 609-799-1222 or email brown@westwindsorpolice.com.

Previous articleApplicant seeks use variance to place two businesses on Marlboro property
Next articleSummonses filed against Keyport dog owners in wake of Oct. 22 incident
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Stay Connected

3,529FansLike
4,496FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

ABOUT US

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

FOLLOW US

© 2022 - Newspaper Media Group