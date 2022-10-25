One driver suffers ‘severe, life-threating’ head injury in two-car crash in West Windsor

A two-car crash on the Quakerbridge Road overpass on Route 1 has sent one driver to the hospital with a severe, life-threatening head injury, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

A driver lost control of the vehicle while exiting off the ramp from Route 1 North to Quakerbridge Road westbound at 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 24, police said. The vehicle crossed over the curbed median and struck another vehicle on the overpass that was headed eastbound.

When police arrived at the scene, the officer discovered that one of the drivers had suffered a severe head injury. The officer called for emergency medical technicians and paramedics to treat the victim, who lives in Trenton.

The driver was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton and was listed in critical condition with serious, life-threatening injuries, police said.

The second driver, who lives in Princeton, suffered minor injuries and declined to be taken to the hospital, police said.

The West Windsor Police Department responded to the crash, along with the West Windsor Division of Fire & Emergency Services, paramedics from the Mobile Intensive Care Unit and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office’s Serious Collision Response Team.

The crash is under investigation and witnesses are asked to call Officer K. Brown at 609-799-1222 or email brown@westwindsorpolice.com.