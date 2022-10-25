Lawrence Township: Early voting starts Oct. 29

Lawrence Township voters won’t have to wait until Nov. 8 to cast their ballots in the general election, under state law that permits early voting to begin Oct. 29, according to Mercer County officials.

Early voting will run from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, said Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami Covello. Voters can cast their ballots Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at any of seven designated in-person early voting locations in Mercer County.

Voters also have the option to vote in person on Election Day, Covello said. Mail-in ballots may be put in the U.S. mail or dropped off at a secure drop box site in Mercer County around the clock seven days per week. A list of drop boxes is available at www.vote.nj.gov.

In Lawrence Township, voters will choose from among seven candidates to fill three open seats on the Lawrence Township Public Schools Board of Education.

Incumbent school board members Michelle King, Pepper Evans and Amanda Santos are being challenged by Thomas J. Figueira, Amy Gregory, Nathanael Gregory and Carlos Raziel Rodriguez.

Also on the ballot, U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, who is a Democrat, is seeking re-election to represent the 3rd Congressional District. He is being challenged by Republican Party nominee Bob Healey.

For Mercer County Board of County Commissioners, Democratic incumbent Commissioner Nina D. Melker and her running mate, Cathleen Lewis, are squaring off against Republican Party nominees Michael Chianese and Andrew Kotula Jr.

Covello said that “no matter where you live in Mercer County, you can vote your specific ballot at any of the designated in-person early voting locations.”

In Lawrence Township, the early voting site is the Lawrence Branch of the Mercer County Library System on the corner of Brunswick Pike and Darrah Lane.

The Hickory Corner branch of the Mercer County Library System at 138 Hickory Corner Road in East Windsor Township; the Colonial Fire Co. firehouse at 801 Kuser Road in Hamilton Township; and the Mercer County office park at 1440 Parkside Ave. in Ewing Township are designated as early voting locations.

Also, the Pennington Fire Co. firehouse at 120 Bromel Place in Pennington Borough; Unit 260 at the Princeton Shopping Center at 301 N. Harrison St., and the Trenton Fire Department at 244 Perry St. in Trenton, round out the designated early voting locations, officials said.