Peter J. Hanley, 75

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Peter J. Hanley age 75, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at home.

He was born on July 20, 1947, in London, England the son of the late William Vincent Hanley and Alice Maud Hatten. The Hanley Family immigrated to the United States when Peter was a young boy, December 16, 1949.

Peter was a dedicated police officer at Princeton Borough Police. He retired after 30 years of service as a Captain of the department.

He enjoyed golfing, fantasy football and dining out at his favorite restaurants. Peter had a great love for the Adirondacks and enjoyed much travel in his earlier years.

Peter is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; daughter, Alysha Lockyer and husband JD; brothers, Michael Hanley and wife Adelle, Donald Hanley and wife Ronnie; and sisters Pamela Bruno and husband David; and Peggy Hanley, as well as his brothers-in-law, Gary Scaramozzino and Jeffrey Scaramozzino and wife Irene and sister-in-law, Janis McCarthy and husband Thomas; and his Mother in law, Gloria Scaramozzino along with many nephews, nieces and friends.

Family and friends may call from 2:00pm – 4:00pm on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, New York.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Saint Clements Church, 231 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Peter can be made to your favorite charity.

