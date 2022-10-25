Robert Lawrence Moser, MD, 70

Robert Lawrence Moser, MD, of Skillman, NJ, 70, died peacefully in his vacation villa in Ispica, Sicily. He leaves behind his loving wife, Rosemarie Scolaro Moser, PhD, children, Rachel Moser Vassak (husband, James Vassak), and Alexander Robert Moser (wife,

Kristin Grogg), and grandchildren, Serena, Natalie, and Clara Vassak, as well as his sister, Barbara Mattson, and his Scolaro brothers- and sister-in-law (Frank, Vincent, Giovanni, Peter, and Marie Scolaro), and many nieces and nephews.

Raised in Denville and a longtime resident of Princeton, NJ, Dr. Moser was an Eagle Scout, attended Lafayette College (Phi Beta Kappa), was a member of Phi Kappa Psi, achieved his MD at Hahnemann Medical College, and at Johns Hopkins Medical Center, Baltimore, completed residencies in Clinical and Anatomic Pathology, serving as Chief Resident.

Dr. Moser’s positions included Medical Director of Pathology and CMIO at St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, NJ, President of Pathology Associates of Delaware Valley, in Princeton, NJ, and Co-Chair of the Laboratory Services Council for Trinity Health. He brought life-saving plasmapheresis services to Mercer County. Dr. Moser was a dedicated physician, twice receiving the Spirit of St. Francis Award. Dr. Moser had devoted himself to the religious education (RCIA) of those joining the Roman Catholic Church.

Dr. Moser enjoyed audio books, American Standards music, golf, nature, and gardening. He took great joy in his Sicilian villa with vineyard, olive grove, gardens, and a fountain which he restored, beach walks on the Mediterranean collecting shells, and hosting family vacations. Family, friends, and co-workers will profoundly miss his intelligence, humility, and friendliness. Dr. Moser leaves a legacy of enduring kindness and generosity.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday Oct. 29th at 9:30am at St. Paul Parish, 214 Nassau Street, Princeton NJ.

Visit TheKimbleFuneralHome.com for full obituary.