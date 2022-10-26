Princeton: Early voting starts Oct. 29

Princeton voters won’t have to wait until Nov. 8 to cast their ballots in the general election, under state law that permits early voting to begin Oct. 29, according to Mercer County officials.

Early voting will run from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6, said Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami Covello. Voters can cast their ballots Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at any of seven designated in-person early voting sites in Mercer County.

Voters also have the option to vote in person on Election Day, Covello said. For mail-in votes, voters may put their ballot in the U.S. mail or drop it off at a secure drop box site in Mercer County, around the clock seven days per week. A list of drop boxes is available at www.vote.nj.gov.

In Princeton, voters will choose two Princeton Council members and three school board members to represent them on the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education.

Incumbent Princeton Council members Michelle Pirone Lambros and Mia Sacks, both Democrats, are running unopposed for the two open seats. The Republican Party did not field a slate of candidates.

For the school board, voters will choose from among five candidates for three open seats on the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education, including three incumbent school board members.

Incumbent school board members Deborah Bronfeld, Susan Kanter and Dafna Kendal are being challenged by Rita Rafalovsky and Lishian “Lisa” Wu.

Also on the ballot, U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, who is a Democrat, is seeking re-election to represent the 12th Congressional District. She is being challenged by Republican Party nominee Darius Mayfield and C. Lynn Genrich, who was nominated by petition.

For the Mercer County Board of County Commissioners, Democratic incumbent Commissioner Nina D. Melker and her running mate, Cathleen Lewis, are squaring off against Republican Party nominees Michael Chianese and Andrew Kotula Jr.

Covello said that “no matter where you live in Mercer County, you can vote your specific ballot at any of the designated in-person early voting locations.”

In Princeton, the early voting site is Unit 260 at the Princeton Shopping Center at 301 N. Harrison St.

The other sites include the Lawrence branch of the Mercer County Library System on the corner of Brunswick Pike and Darrah Lane in Lawrence Township; the Mercer County office park at 1440 Parkside Ave. in Ewing Township; and the Hickory Corner branch of the Mercer County Library System at 138 Hickory Corner Road in East Windsor Township are designated as early voting sites.

Also, the Pennington Fire Co. firehouse at 120 Bromel Place in Pennington Borough; the Colonial Fire Co. firehouse at 801 Kuser Road in Hamilton Township; and the Trenton Fire Department at 244 Perry St. in Trenton, round out the designated early voting locations, officials said.