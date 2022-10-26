Former state senator supports Britting, Ciccarelli for Hillsborough Township Committee

HomeHillsborough BeaconHillsborough OpinionFormer state senator supports Britting, Ciccarelli for Hillsborough Township Committee

I am writing today to endorse Bob Britting and John Ciccarelli in this year’s Township Committee election on Nov. 8.

Having served in public office for over 38 years, I know what it takes to be an effective public servant. I believe both Bob and John bring professional and valuable experience to the Township Committee.

They both practice fiscal discipline and have a business-like approach to local government and are committed to keep Hillsborough “One of the Best Places to live in America.”

I respectfully encourage Hillsborough residents to vote on Election Day for Bob Britting and John Ciccarelli.

Christopher “Kip” Bateman

Former Republican state senator in 16th District

