Hightstown resident supports Bluth for mayor

I write in support of Susan Bluth for mayor of Hightstown. Susan offers the residents of Hightstown the opportunity for much-needed new leadership packaged together with many years of experience on council.

Susan knows how things work, and knows the substantial traffic, trucks, and taxes challenges that need to be addressed, but also brings a fresh perspective as mayor. I have every confidence that she will be a strong mayor who also listens to her constituents and understands the value of engaging with our neighboring municipalities as well as our county and state representatives — all of whom are key to meeting some of our beautiful historic borough’s challenges.

Michele Demak Epstein

Hightstown

