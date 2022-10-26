Middlesex County Prosecutor: Monroe District No. 2 fire chief purchased personal items with department funds

MONROE – The chief of Monroe Township Fire District No. 2, who has been on administrative leave since April, has been charged with theft after allegedly purchasing personal items with fire department funds, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

In February 2022, Fire Commissioners of Monroe Fire District No. 2 noticed discrepancies with their financial invoices, where taxes were being paid on items, when they were a tax-exempt entity. This led to an internal investigation where Chief James Carbin III, 55, of Clarksburg, was allegedly found to have been purchasing personal items with the fire department’s funds, according to a press release through the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office on Oct. 26.

Carbin was placed on administrative leave in April and is currently suspended without pay.

An investigation led by Detective Marcus Goode of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that from 2019 to 2022, Carbin had purchased at least $2,173.20 worth of personal items using the fire department’s money, according to the press release.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Carbin also directed on-duty firefighters under his supervision to complete work outside of their job duties for his personal benefit, according to the press release.

Carbin was charged with third-degree theft by deception and third-degree theft of services.

Monroe Township Fire District No. 2 is staffed by career firefighters 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and augmented by volunteer personnel, according to its website.

The department provides primary fire suppression and rescue operations to approximately 14 square miles located in the south and west corners of the township.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Goode of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4274.