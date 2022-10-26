Monmouth County News Briefs, Oct. 26

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon has created a COVID-19 Pandemic Archive in an effort to preserve important government records for historical purposes.

Municipal and county government officials in Monmouth County are being asked to submit documents pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic to be preserved in the county clerk’s archives, according to a press release.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is an historic event that will be of great interest to future

historians, researchers, scientists, and health and public policy experts, as well as

to government leaders,” Hanlon said. “It is critical that we take steps now to secure these records and Monmouth County will be at the forefront of this preservation effort.

“The pandemic changed lives worldwide and altered precedent for how government responds to crises. Regardless of any outcomes, we must preserve as much information as possible for future knowledge about this historic time period.

“In order to effectuate the collection of records, we have designed a method for municipal governments to submit documents to us for preservation. We will be reaching out to all 53 municipalities in Monmouth County to request participation,” Hanlon said.

The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) is inviting New Jersey high school students to create original music with substance use prevention messages as part of the 2023 Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey music competition.

Back for its 19th year, the Your Song! Your Voice! music competition is an opportunity for teens to have a free platform to promote their music while inspiring other teens. It is open to any type of music genres or any musical style, according to a press release.

Entries will be accepted through March 5. Students interested in sharing their musical talent can submit original music with lyrics about substance use prevention.

“The Your Song! Your Voice! music competition was established on the premise that music has an ability move people,” said Angelo Valente, PDFNJ’s executive director. “It is a great opportunity for today’s youth to not only get their music heard by thousands, but also to become peer leaders by creating positive messages about substance use prevention that can have a great impact on people’s lives.”

The music competition is sponsored by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey, WRAT-FM and the New Jersey Broadcasters Association. A panel of judges will select a group of finalists whose songs will be showcased in the 19th annual virtual Prevention Concert on April 26.

The winner will receive a $5,000 music contract. The second place and third place performers will receive $3,000 and $2,000 music contracts, respectively, with the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey.

For rules and information on how to enter, call Diane Higgins at 973-275-7985, email diane@drugfreenj.org or visit https://www.shoutdowndrugs.com/

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has congratulated the students, staff and administration of High Technology High School on being named the top public high school in New Jersey by niche.com.

High Technology High School, Lincroft, enrolls students from throughout the county. The high school is part of the Monmouth County Vocational School District (MCVSD).

High Technology High School was joined in the rankings by other MCVSD schools: Biotechnology High School, fourth in New Jersey; the Academy of Allied Health and Sciences, 14th in New Jersey; and the Marine Academy of Science and Technology, 19th in New Jersey, according to a press release from Monmouth County.

High Technology High School, a pre-engineering career academy that emphasizes the interconnections among mathematics, science, technology and the humanities, prepares students to become creative problem solvers, effective communicators and leaders through a specialized curriculum and collaborative partnerships, according to the press release.

To learn more about the MCVSD or High Technology High School, visit www.visitmonmouth.com. To learn more about Niche’s 2023 rankings, visit www.niche.com