News Transcript News Briefs, Oct. 26

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:

On Oct. 5 at 3:50 p.m., employees of Knob Hill Country Lanes, 363 Route 33, Manalapan, reported that sometime during the overnight hours, unknown individuals entered the business and damaged an ATM machine. Patrolman Matthew Meyler took the report.

On Oct. 10 at noon, employees of Manalapan Music & Art, 100 Route 9, Manalapan, reported that sometime during the overnight hours, unknown individuals forced entry to the business and removed items valued at approximately $13,000. Patrolman Hunter Mauro took the report, which is pending further investigation.

On Oct. 11 at 2:53 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that two unknown individuals attempted to enter vehicles that were parked in the driveway of a Pease Road residence. No items were reported missing from the vehicles. Patrolman Aaron Abeles handled the

report.

On Oct. 11 at 9:49 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual entered an unlocked vehicle that was parked at a Winding Woods Way residence during the overnight hours. No items were reported missing from the vehicle. Patrolman Kevin Ruditsky took the report.

On Oct. 11 at 10:13 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that unknown individuals stole a 2022 Land Rover, valued at approximately $90,000, from a Cornwallis Court residence sometime between 4-10 a.m. Patrolman Joseph DeFilippis took the report.

A longtime member of the Freehold Borough K-8 School District Board of Education has died. Bruce A. Patrick, 69, passed away on Oct. 12 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township.

According to an obituary posted online by the Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold Borough, Patrick, who resigned from the school board on Sept. 5, was born on Staten Island, N.Y.

He was a graduate of Drew University, Madison, and earned a Master of Science degree from Wagner University, Staten Island.

Patrick was a research scientist for the New York State Institute for Basic Research, Staten Island.

Patrick served on the Board of Education for 11 years and was board’s liaison to the Freehold Borough Educational Foundation. He organized blood drives for the American Red Cross.

Freehold Borough Superintendent of Schools Joseph Howe told the News Transcript, “Bruce Patrick was extremely dedicated to serving his community.

“He embodied what it meant to be a school board member, whether it was his advocacy for fair school funding, giving up personal time to attend meetings well into the evening, or being present at many school events, his service to our community will long be remembered.

“His legacy will live on in our schools as his name is part of the Board of Education plaques commemorating additions and renovations in our schools that he worked so tirelessly for,” Howe said.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Carolyn Melchiorre Patrick; a daughter, Candace Patrick; two brothers, Theodore Patrick and husband Mark Gonzales, and Craig Patrick; and a sister, Dianne Patrick.

Memorial donations in Patrick’s name may be made to the Freehold Borough Educational Foundation, care of 6 Hance Blvd., Freehold, NJ 07728.

School of Rock, a performance-based music education business, has opened at 256 Route 79, Marlboro.

School of Rock Marlboro is owned by Andrew Lubeck, who has been playing guitar for nearly four decades and currently plays in a working band. Prior to owning a School of Rock location, Lubeck worked in high tech for 20 years, according to a press release.

“We believe the combination of performance-based music education and School of Rock’s patented teaching approach is the best and easiest way for people of all ages to learn to play music and enrich their lives,” Lubeck said.

School of Rock provides students of all ages lessons in bass, drums, guitar, singing and piano. Students learn theory and techniques through songs from legendary artists such as Aretha Franklin, Lenny Kravitz and Led Zeppelin, according to the press release.

Marlboro’s 14th annual Trunk-or-Treat Halloween event will be held on Oct. 30 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Marlboro Recreation Community Center, 1996 Recreation Way, off Wyncrest Road.

“We have already kicked off a pumpkin decorating contest leading up to the event and have received many fun entries,” said Jani Rubin of the Marlboro Recreation Department.

In addition to the Trunk-or-Treat activity, there will be cupcake decorating starting at 2 p.m.; Halloween carnival games from 2-3:30 p.m.; and a Halloween parade starting at 3:30 p.m.

Following the activities, the winners of the pumpkin painting contest, the pumpkin carving contest and Halloween costume design in several categories will be announced.

“The event is always a community favorite as families enjoy showcasing their Halloween spirit. Our favorite part is seeing the smiles on the children’s faces,” Rubin said.

For more information about Marlboro’s Trunk-or-Treat, contact Amy Guiliano at aguiliano@marlboro–nj.gov or Jani Rubin jrubin@marlboro–nj.gov

Manalapan Township PBA 229 hosted the first Manalapan Township Fitness Competition on Oct. 5. The event raised money for charity and allowed police officers to test their fitness level.

The team-based competition was held at the Quail Hill Scout Reservation, Manalapan, and raised $2,400 to benefit 1Soldier 1Dog 1Team and the not-for-profit PBA 229, according to a press release.

The Manchester Township Police Department earned the title of the Fittest Agency. In

second place was the Barnegat Township Police Department, followed by the Berkeley

Township Police Department in third place and the Freehold Township Police Department in

fourth place.

As the host agency of the inaugural event, the Manalapan Police Department did not have a team participate, however, the department plans to enter one or more teams in next year’s competition, according to the press release.

The members of the competing teams were required to complete various exercises, including rowing for meters, bike for calories, pull-ups, individual tire flip, sandbag over hay bale, sit-ups, goblet squats, ground-to-overhead, sled push/pull, wall ball/wall walks, thrusters and a trail run.

The members of PBA 229 thanked Ranger Adam Shumard and the Quail Hill Scout Reservation for allowing the organization to use the property, and the event’s Gold Sponsors: Wegmans, HardToKill Fitness, Valor Supplements and Motives Movement.