Three northern New Jersey residents arrested ‘casing’ vehicles in Marlboro

MARLBORO — Three residents of northern New Jersey were arrested by Marlboro police officers in the early morning hours of Oct. 22 and charged with attempted motor vehicle burglary, among other violations.

In response to a request for information from the News Transcript, Marlboro Police Capt. Stephen Levy said that at 4 a.m. Oct. 22, officers arrested a 28-year-old male resident of Elizabeth; a 19-year-old male resident of Newark; and an 18-year-old male resident of Elizabeth.

All three men were charged with attempted motor vehicle burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property and hindering apprehension, Levy said. The Oct. 22 arrests of three more individuals from outside Monmouth County are the latest in an ongoing series of incidents in which vehicles in suburban communities have been targeted for theft. In some instances a vehicle is stolen, while in other cases the suspects steal catalytic converters from one or more vehicles in an area. Police officers made the motor vehicle stop and the arrests in the Winding Brook development in the Morganville section of Marlboro, according to Levy. Two individuals who were arrested were processed, issued summonses and released pending a court date, the captain said. One individual who was arrested was processed, issued summonses and placed in the Monmouth County jail, Freehold Township, because he had an active warrant from another jurisdiction, according to Levy.

Marlboro Mayor Jonathan Hornik commented on the incident in a Facebook post on Oct. 22. The mayor wrote, “See something, say something and we will do something … and in the wee hours of this morning we did.

“Based on a Marlboro resident’s quick decision to report a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood, Marlboro police strategically went into the reported area and surprised the would-be criminals, collaring the three males while still in their casing vehicle.

“Well done, Police Chief Peter Pezzullo and the entire Marlboro Police Department, who now have 23 arrests within our border. Thank you to the diligent resident who took the time to make the call.

“Remember to take your key fobs, lock your doors and secure your valuables. And always call in suspicious activity of any kind in your neighborhood.

“I promise the Marlboro Police Department will be on it immediately once notified. Together we will send a message to these criminals, Get out of Marlboro!!!!” Hornik wrote.

In 2018, Hornik announced the “See Something, Say Something and We Will Do Something” campaign in which residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the police department.

Earlier this year, the mayor unveiled a “Take the Pledge” campaign in which residents pledge to keep their vehicles’ doors locked and their vehicles’ key fobs in their house.