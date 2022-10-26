Tri-Town News news briefs, Oct. 26

Jackson Mayor Michael Reina has announced that municipal officials have entered into an agreement with Regroup that will allow them to send routine and emergency alerts directly to residents.

According to a press release from the mayor’s office, these types of notifications may include upcoming events, road closures, emergency notifications for weather and more. The system will be used for all municipal emergencies, including but not limited to police, emergency management and fire.

Depending on the nature of an emergency, the notification will also provide residents with any procedures that should be followed, as well as emergency contact information should it apply.

Alerts can be sent via email, text message and/or phone call. Resiedents may visit a website and sign up for the feature, and select which type of notification they wish to receive.

“Since residents’ safety is our main concern, we have been expeditiously working on our database and urge all residents to sign up through our website,” Reina said.

Residents may visit the website at www.jacksontwpnj.net/428/Emergency-Notification-System

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of Bridge HL-73 and Lake Louise Dam on Lanes Pond Road in Howell.

“The county determined there was a need to replace the HL-73 bridge because of its antiquated timber structure and worked with Howell Township to concurrently upgrade the Lake Louise Dam to current standards,” Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone was quoted as saying in a press release.

“This project was a clear example of partnership between the county and Howell Township, with the county covering 100% of the bridge repairs, Howell covering 100% of the approach road, and the county and the township equally sharing the cost of repairing the dam,” Arnone said.

A construction contract for the joint Monmouth County and Howell Township project was awarded in September 2021 to Marbro Inc., of Montclair, for $4.05 million, according to the press release.

In total, Monmouth County maintains approximately 1,000 lane miles of roads, 980 bridges and culverts, and 250 traffic signals and beacons.