Fasano runs unopposed for new governing body term in Freehold Township

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — An incumbent Republican member of the Township Committee in Freehold Township is running unopposed for a new three-year term on the governing body.

Maureen Fasano, who is serving as Freehold Township’s mayor in 2022, is seeking a term that will run from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2025.

Voting in the 2022 election is underway with vote-by-mail ballots. Early in-person voting will take place from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6. Election day is Nov. 8.

Fasano has lived in Freehold Township for more than 50 years and has been a member of the Township Committee since 2020.

Prior to joining the governing body, Fasano was a member of the Parks and Recreation Commission for 10 years and chaired the commission for two years. She was a member of the Freehold Soccer League for 25 years as a coach and served as a board member for five years.

In the Freehold Township K-8 School District, Fasano served on the Board of Education’s redistricting committee and on the passing the budget committee for more than 10 years.

She was a PTO president at the Laura Donovan School, at the Clifton T. Barkalow Middle School and at Freehold Township High School when her children were students.

“I am looking to continue serving on the Township Committee because I love my hometown and want to help to continue the outstanding work our governing body has done for the past several decades.

“From an early age, my parents instilled in all of my siblings to be civic-minded. I have always worked hard to be involved, help and care for my hometown and its residents.

“In the past three years, I, along with the other committee members, have continued to make Freehold Township a better place to work and live by making tough decisions.

“While some of these decisions may be unpopular to some, we will continue to seek the best solutions for the future and not just choose the popular decision,” Fasano said.

Professionally, Fasano began her career as a teacher at Collier High School in Marlboro.

According to its website, Collier High School is a state-approved, private, nonprofit school for students with disabilities whose needs cannot be met within a public school.

After working as a teacher for six years, she began working at her father’s insurance agency, Lincoln Brokerage, in Brooklyn, N.Y. She and her husband, Eric, purchased the agency from her father in 2008. Since 2013, they have owned and operated a Farmers Insurance Agency in Freehold Borough.

“As a special education high school teacher, I believe I have certain skills that work well in government. I am compassionate and have good communication and listening skills. I have an inner quest to lend assistance.

“Being a small business owner has given me the ability to manage budgets and to work to help people achieve their needs, while supporting our employees,” she said.

Fasano said property taxes are among the issues she attends to address over the next three years.

“The township has over 60 shared services with other municipalities, bringing in over $1 million in revenue to our town. We are proactive in attracting businesses and welcoming smart development, which also helps lighten the tax burden,” she said.

Fasano said she will continue to make recreational programs affordable to residents, find a sustainable model to support Freehold Township’s recreation programs while enhancing the offerings, continue to preserve open space, and focus on proper planning for the growth of the township.

“While we cannot stop development entirely, we can ensure that growth is as responsible as possible, working within the confines of the township’s master plan,” she said.

Fasano said she will focus on communication with residents through social media and municipal programs so residents are more informed about issues that affect them.