Outreach committee raises funds to support Middletown Helps Its Own

MIDDLETOWN — The Mid-Dem Community Outreach Committee recently held three yard sale fundraisers to assist Middletown Helps Its Own, a nonprofit organization that provides food and sustenance to struggling families in the township.

Though Hurricane Ian interrupted one of the weekend fundraisers, the committee rallied, rescheduled and raised $3,000, according to a press release.

The donation is critical to the efforts of Middletown Helps Its Own, which hosts an annual holiday meal distribution. Turkeys and all the trimmings are delivered directly to families by volunteers on the Saturdays before Thanksgiving and Christmas, according to the press release.

Mid-Dem Community Outreach Committee Chair Beverly Bova Scarano said, “Food insecurity remains a significant obstacle to the well-being of families in the area. Charitable feeding programs are strained beyond any measure of normalcy and there are more people than ever who need assistance. Many of these people are not accustomed to asking for help and have fallen on terribly hard times. Organizations like Middletown Helps Its Own are lifelines for the community.”

According to the press release, 2022 has been a strong year of charitable fundraising for the Mid-Dem Community Outreach Committee with several key donations to nonprofit organizations.

In June, a fundraiser benefiting No Limits Café and two additional organizations, the Dennis W. Zilinski II Memorial Foundation and World Central Kitchen, yielded a donation of $4,200.

The Community Outreach Group Inc., which oversees the Calico Cat Emergency Food Pantry, received $3,200. The food pantry feeds more than 1,000 people each month including families and children.

Additionally, the committee helped to provide toiletries for 100 hygiene kits for Destiny’s Bridge, an advocacy organization for the homeless, topping off the effort with a $275 donation, according to the press release.

The Mid-Dem Community Outreach Committee is issuing a call for volunteers to assist with the Middletown Helps Its Own holiday meal deliveries in November and December. Teenagers are encouraged to participate.

For more information, contact Beverly Bova Scarano at 908-896-1682 or email her at beverlybovascarano@verizon.net

The website for the Mid-Dems is www.middletowndemocrat.org

For more information about Middletown Helps Its Own, visit www.middletownhelpsitsown.com