East Windsor police blotter

A 23-year-old Hightstown man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle after he was found asleep in his car on Dutch Neck Road at 6:11 a.m. Oct. 22. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 26-year-old Monroe Township man was charged with driving under the influence and speeding after a police officer observed his vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 133 East at 11:35 p.m. Oct. 21. The man was also charged with reckless driving, careless driving, making an improper U-turn, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 76-year-old Cranbury man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and careless driving after his car left the road and struck a traffic light pole on Route 130 at Old Cranbury Road at 8:12 p.m. Oct. 20. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 58-year-old East Windsor Township resident was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, reckless driving and refusal to submit to a breath test at 6:42 a.m. Oct. 16. Police were dispatched to a parking lot on Route 130 South on the report of a possibly intoxicated driver. The officer located the vehicle in the parking lot, which was improperly parked. The driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. The driver was processed and released.

A 27-year-old East Windsor Township resident was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and having a suspended driver’s license after a police officer saw the vehicle traveling at a slow rate of speed and stopping in the middle of East Ward Street at 11:06 p.m. Oct. 16. The driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. The driver was processed and released.

A 60-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, failure to report a motor vehicle crash, reckless driving and careless driving at 9:49 p.m. Oct. 14. After the police officer located the driver, the investigation revealed that his vehicle struck the parked car, and he allegedly did not report it. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.