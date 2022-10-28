HomeSuburbanMadison-Old Bridge Township Historical Society to present 55th annual Apple Festival Nov....

Madison-Old Bridge Township Historical Society to present 55th annual Apple Festival Nov. 12

By KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor

OLD BRIDGE – As the 55th annual Apple Festival nears, the excitement is bubbling as the tradition is set to make a comeback after two years.

The Madison-Old Bridge Township Historical Society will present the festival from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Old Bridge Civic Center, 1 Old Bridge Plaza. The event will be held indoors.

The Apple Festival is an annual tradition in Old Bridge started by the Browntown Parent Teacher Association in 1961, according to Jeffrey Kagan, chair of the Apple Festival.

“Each year, except the last two due to the pandemic, the people of Old Bridge come together to celebrate its rich history and many apple orchards,” he said.

The festival is free and open to the public. Attendees can purchase fresh apple pies baked in the township from apples donated by Hauser Hill Farm.

This event is a fundraiser for the Madison-Old Bridge Historical Society and the Thomas Warne Museum, a not-for-profit organization. Toy donations can be dropped off for the Old Bridge Business Alliance Toys For Tots Toy Drive. Please bring new, unwrapped toys. For more information, visit www.thomas-warne-museum.com.

