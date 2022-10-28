Princeton police blotter

HomePrinceton PacketPrinceton police blotter

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A vandal smashed a double glass window pane on the back door of a Nassau Street business with an unknown object. The incident of criminal mischief was reported Oct. 22.

A 24-year-old Hamilton Township man was charged with criminal trespass after he was found sitting inside a building on Nassau Street where he was not permitted to be. Police had responded to an activated burglar alarm at 1:56 a.m. Oct. 20. He was processed and released.

A 28-year-old Trenton woman was charged with shoplifting after she was observed allegedly concealing a bottle of liquor in her bag and leaving the N. Harrison Street store without paying for it Oct. 18. She was processed and released.

A 62-year-old Princeton man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he was stopped for speeding on Mount Lucas Road Oct. 18. He was processed and released.

Someone stole a woman’s purse and backpack that the victim had left unattended in a vestibule in a Palmer Square West building between noon and 3 p.m. Oct. 14.

