‘The Haunting on Abilene Lane’ will offer Halloween scare Oct. 29-30

MANALAPAN — Area residents who are looking for a scare on Halloween weekend are invited to visit the driveway at 14 Abilene Lane, Manalapan, where they can also support a local charity effort.

For the past three years, Logan Clark and his dad have worked to bring the scares to their neighborhood by creating “The Haunting on Abilene Lane.”

The walk-through Halloween experience can be visited from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 29 and from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30.

Guests may bring food donations and/or make a monetary donation to help support Manalapan’s “Sharing the Feast” Thanksgiving basket project.

Items requested for the food drive include boxed mashed potatoes; paper products; cans of vegetables; boxes of stuffing; boxes of cornbread mix or muffin mix; cans of fruit; pasta; pasta sauce; yams; aluminum pans (to cook a turkey); apple juice; and fruit juice.

Abilene Lane is in a residential community off Symmes Drive in Manalapan.

This year, Logan has recruited actors from his theater class which is run by the Manalapan Recreation Department, according to a press release. The experience can be toned down for the faint of heart.