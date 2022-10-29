Landscaper fatally struck by car on Mercer Road in Princeton

A 70-year-old Ewing Township man was killed when he was struck by a car on Mercer Road after stepping into the roadway, according to the Princeton Police Department.

The incident occurred at 10:38 a.m. on Oct. 28, police said.

The man had been performing landscaping work at a house in the 900 block of Mercer Road, between Quaker Road and Province Line Road, and was standing in the southbound lane when he was struck by a southbound car driven by a 73-year-old Lawrence Township woman, police said.

The man was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, where he died of his injuries, police said.

Mercer Road was closed between Quaker Road and Province Line Road between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. while police conducted an investigation into the incident. The road was reported to be reopened at 1:11 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Witnesses should contact Patrolman Jonathan Myzie at 609-921-2100, ext. 1875.