Talerico, Regan seek mayor’s office in Eatontown municipal election

EATONTOWN — One Democrat and one Republican are seeking the four-year term of the mayor’s office in Eatontown.

Democratic incumbent Mayor Anthony Talerico Jr. and Republican challenger Mark Regan Sr. will face off for the mayor’s four-year term.

Voting is underway with vote-by-mail ballots and with early in-person voting that will continue through Nov. 6. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Regan, who is the father of current Councilman Mark Regan Jr., is a former member of the Borough Council.

He is also a former member of the Eatontown Public Schools Board of Education and is currently a member of the Eatontown Planning Board.

A resident of Eatontown since 2002, Regan holds a bachelor’s degree in communication design from Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pa., and is a self-employed graphic designer.

“As mayor, Mark envisions a tight-knit community that attracts young families to live in our great borough,” Regan’s profile reads on the municipal Republican website. “Additionally, by working closely with our neighboring towns, county and state through effective, shared services, we can undo the burdens our residents feel due to wasteful spending and recruit more volunteers to support our emergency services squads.

“We are cleaning up the mess left by the last council, so let us finish the job,” his profile reads.

Regan did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Talerico, who previously held the mayor’s office as an independent, has been mayor since 2019. He previously served on the Borough Council for nine years and was council president for four years.

Talerico also serves on the Fort Monmouth Economic Redevelopment Authority as vice chairman.

“I love and enjoy serving as mayor,” Talerico said. “I try to bring fresh energy to every event, meeting and project. Because of my years of service and the number of groups I am connected to, I bring stability and continuity to the governing body.

“During my term, I made a firm commitment to provide frequent updates to residents on major issues around town,” he continued. “With the decline of print media, I have used Facebook extensively to respond to resident inquiries and post about town happenings.

“I take great pride in being connected to the community and try to make government approachable. I have hosted many town hall (meetings) and provide opportunities for people to meet and share their ideas,” he said.

A lifelong resident of Eatontown, Talerico worked professionally as a certified public accountant and owned a consulting business. He is currently a registered nurse and works on an oncology floor of a nearby hospital.

“My education and practice in accounting, consulting and fraud investigations gave me a strong background for examining budgets and planning long-term projects for the town,” he said. “I have spent considerable time seeking grant funding to offset taxpayer expenses. To date, I helped bring nearly $3 million to the town over the course of four years.

“Working as a nurse requires the ability to multi-task, prioritize and work with many different people to accomplish a goal, all skills required for success as a leader in government,” Talerico continued. “Also, I meet so many Eatontown residents as patients from a cross section of the community. It is rewarding to be able to care for my community both in office and as a nurse.”

If re-elected, Talerico said he will address the issues of the redevelopment of the Monmouth Mall and the development of housing on the Howard Commons section of Fort Monmouth.

“It is no secret the mall needs to be redeveloped,” Talerico said. “I am proud I pushed to declare the mall as an area in need of redevelopment. This opens many possibilities to work with the owner and revitalize the struggling mall. The mall is our largest taxpayer and is appealing six years of taxes.

“We quite literally cannot afford to have the mall fail,” he said. “We also cannot afford to give them tax breaks. Any rumor that they will get a tax break is absolutely false.”

“As for Fort Monmouth, Howard Commons finally has a development plan and will be at our

Planning Board soon. There is currently a 300-acre parcel of land out to bid on the main post, with nearly 160 acres in Eatontown.

“Though the winning bidder has not been publicly announced, I am very excited for Eatontown and quite confident that once announced, the town will be as well,” Talerico said. “We have a tremendous opportunity ahead of us and I would be proud to be the mayor who leads us through it.”