Former Camden County man set for December murder trial faces alleged ‘murder for hire’ plot charges from prison

A 30-year-old former Lindenwold, Camden County, man, already indicted for killing his coworker in 2019, faces first-degree conspiracy charges in connection with a murder for hire plot from prison, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Kenneth Saal is currently housed at Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center in North Brunswick.

In August 2019, Saal was charged with murdering Carolyn Byington, 26, of Plainsboro, in her apartment when she went home for lunch. Saal was Byington’s coworker. Plainsboro Police responded to Byington’s home after they were asked by her other coworkers to do a wellness check on her. When police arrived on scene at approximately 5:57 p.m., they found Byington, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release through the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Saal was later indicted for first-degree murder, burglary in the second degree, endangering an injured victim, hindering one’s own apprehension, burglary, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, all third-degree crimes. The indictment also includes charges of stalking and tampering with evidence, both fourth-degree crimes. Saal is scheduled for trial in December for the above crimes.

On Oct. 13, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office received a letter alleging that Saal was conspiring to commit a copycat murder to create doubt about his guilt, according to the press release.

An investigation by Detective Walter Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that Saal was soliciting an inmate who he believed was being released from jail in the near future to commit a murder which would exonerate Saal, for $15,000.

Saal was charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree conspiracy to tamper with a witness, and second-degree conspiracy to hinder his own prosecution, according to the press release.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3330.