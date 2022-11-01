Bordentown theater students ‘trick-or-treat’ collects food donations for those in need

All dressed up on Halloween, the theater students of Bordentown Regional High School went door to door – not asking for candy – but for food donations for those in need.

This year, the Bordentown Regional High School (BRHS) International Thespian Society Troupe 6803 collected 1,678 pounds of canned and dry goods for St. Mary’s Food Pantry through their 2022 Trick-Or-Treat So Kids Can Eat Food Drive, according to a press release through the BRHS Thespian Society Troupe.

The food drive is a community service program for New Jersey International Thespian Society member schools to collect canned and dry goods for local charities and food banks. Thousands of pounds of food were collected across the state by high school thespians, giving theater students the ability to help their local community.

In the 12 years of participating in the program, Troupe 6803 has collected over 35,000 pounds of donations.

The success of the 2018 and 2019 BRHS Trick-Or-Treat Food Drives were recognized by the state with official proclamations and the 2018 award for Most Food Drive Donations Collected in the state.

In 2010, the generous donations of the Bordentown community helped Troupe 6803 surpass their original goal of 1,000 pounds and ultimately donate 2,002 pounds of food. The troupe was awarded the 2010 Harvest Excellence Award by the International Thespian Society, the honors organization for high school theater students.

The Bordentown Regional High School Theatre Club and Stage Crew are part of the International Thespian Society, an honor organization for students who excel in the theatrical arts. The BRHS Thespian Troupe 6803 has produced students who are not only performers, but directors, designers, technicians, leaders, and community activists. Their annual season of dramas, comedies, children’s theatre, musicals, festivals, and one act plays have garnered BRHS numerous awards and nominations from the New Jersey State Thespian Festival, the International Thespian Festival, the New Jersey Theatre Night Awards, and the Greater Philadelphia Cappies Awards. For more information on upcoming BRHS theatre performances, visit seatyourself.biz/brhs or email smorano@bordentown.k12.nj.us.