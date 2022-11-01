Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Nov. 2

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

The Old Bridge School District provides special education and related services to disabled children/students ages three to 21 that are in need of special education. If someone resides within the district or has a child attending a non-public school in Old Bridge and suspects their child may be disabled due to physical, sensory, emotional, communication, cognitive or social difficulties, they can call the Office of Special Services.

For children three to five, pre-school disabled means an identified disabling condition and or measurable developmental impairment that requires special education and related services.

For additional information, residents can call their neighborhood school and ask for the Child Study Team or call 732-360-4461.

Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center has begun scheduling patients for the updated boosters that are available for people ages 12 and older. The public can schedule an appointment by visiting HackensackMeridianHealth.org/covid19.

Old Bridge Medical Center

Retail Pharmacy

3 Hospital Plaza

Old Bridge, NJ 08857

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Raritan Bay Medical Center

530 New Brunswick Ave

Perth Amboy, NJ 08861

Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Metuchen’s farmers market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the Saturday before Thanksgiving, at the intersection of Pearl and New streets.

South Brunswick Township is currently recruiting for School Crossing Guards.

All positions are part time. All interested should apply through the township website at https://www.southbrunswicknj.gov/employment.

The South River Police Department is currently accepting applications for the position of School Crossing Guard.

Applications can be obtained at the following link:

http://southrivernj.org/DocumentCenter/View/388/Employment-Application-PDF

Completed applications can be emailed to dnale@southriverpd.org or returned to: South River Police Department, 61 Main Street, South River, NJ 08882. Attn: Diane Nale

Applicants are requested to apply as soon as possible.

The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) is calling on creative fourth graders to test their artistic skills for its annual Fourth Grade Folder Contest for the 2022-23 school year. Each year PDFNJ challenges fourth grade students throughout New Jersey to create anti-drug artwork related to the theme “Fun Things to do Instead of Drugs,” with the winning artwork to be reproduced as a school folder distributed to classrooms throughout the state.

The Fourth Grade Folder Contest is accepting submission until Dec. 7. To learn more about the contest and to enter submissions visit https://www.drugfreenj.org/4thgraderules/

Saints Peter & Paul RO Church is holding a Babka Sale ahead of their fall festival Nov. 12. Orders are now being taken for 11 different flavors – Cheese, Chocolate, Cinnamon Crumb, Prune, Poppy, Raspberry, Apricot, Raisin. To order and for prices contact Judy at 732-427-4855. Last day to order is Nov. 6.

Pick up is from 3-6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the church hall, 7 Jeffrie Ave., South River.

The Metro-Jersey Section of the National Council of Jewish Women will host Emma Rothman, who will share her heroic journey to a heart transplant at 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Jewish Community Center, 1775 Oak Tree Road, Edison.

The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP to NCJWmetrojersey@gmail.com if you plan to attend.

The South River Police Department is collecting gently worn or new shoes to raise funds for its community policing programs and events through Dec. 13. The department earns funds for each pair. Collected shoes are then given a second life for those in need.

Donations can be dropped off in the collection bin in the lobby of police headquarters located at 61 Main St., South River.

Any questions or requests for additional information can be directed to Diane Nale by emailing dnale@southriverpd.org or calling 732-254-1150 ext. 102.

Proceeds benefit the South River community by helping fund the department’s community policing programs and events including Law Enforcement Against Drugs, National Night Out, Too Good for Drugs, Junior & Citizen Police Academies, Free-throw Tournament, Coffee With a Cop, and more.

The North Brunswick Board of Education has scheduled meetings at 7 p.m. at the Board Office, 25 Linwood Place, unless otherwise noted:

Regular public meetings are scheduled for Nov. 16.

Conference meeting Dec. 7 at Livingston Park Elementary, 1128 Livingston Ave.

Regular public meeting Dec. 21.

If any regular public meeting cannot be broadcast live, it will be taped.

For updated information, the meeting agendas and links to any recorded meetings, visit nbtschools.org

The Middlesex County Magnet Schools have scheduled open houses on all five campuses for prospective students and their parents to become familiar with the career offerings and academic programs available.

East Brunswick Campus, 112 Rues Lane, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Dec. 10, and Jan. 21, 2023.

Piscataway Campus, 21 Suttons Lane, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 19, and Dec. 17.

Perth Amboy Campus, 457 High St., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Dec. 3, and Jan. 28, 2023.

For more information visit www.mcvts.net.

Volunteers needed for Woodbridge Township Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT) in North Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Edison, Metuchen, Sayreville, South Plainfield and Woodbridge.

For more information contact dvteam@woodbridgedvrt.org, call 732-634-4500 ext. 2802, or visit woodbridgedvrt.org.

Monroe Township Library in November offers a number of adult and children’s activities. Library’s hours are Monday through Thursday: 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Monroe Township Library Foundation to host the 11th annual “Jewels of New Jersey: Handcrafted Jewelry and Wearable Art” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13.

Make Holiday Hash – for ages 9-13 – make a no cook fun candy recipe at 6 p.m. Nov. 30.

The Monroe Library is at 4 Municipal Plaza, Monroe. For more information call 732-521-5000 or visit www.monroetwplibrary.org.

The East Brunswick Community Arts Center – Playhouse 22 – to present “The Marvelous Wonderettes” – from Nov. 4-20 at the playhouse, 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

For more information visit www.playhouse22.org.

The East Brunswick Friends of the Library is collecting jewelry donations for the second “Baubles, Bangles & Bling Boutique” fundraiser sale this fall.

They are accepting new and gently used accessories, including fine jewelry, costume jewelry, vintage pieces, earrings, pins, tie tacks, cuff links, rings, watches and more.

Donations can be dropped off in a sealed plastic bag at the East Brunswick Public Library’s Circulation Desk during regular library hours at 2 Jean Walling Civic Center, East Brunswick. Tax receipts will be available for all donors.

Jewelry collected will be sold during the “Baubles, Bangles & Bling Boutique” fundraiser at the library on Nov. 4 and 6.

The Friends of the Library fundraise throughout the year to support several library programs and services, including special events, the East Brunswick Create makerspace and the Museum Pass Program. Additional information about the Friends can be found online at www.ebpl.org/friends

The East Brunswick Education Foundation is hosting its first ever Casino Night Event from 7-11 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Regency at Monroe-Ballroom 3, 61 Country Club Dr., Monroe

Township.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.EBEF.org. Ticket price includes hot and cold passed hors d’oeuvres, dessert and coffee, two beverage tickets, $1,000.00 in funny money for gambling, and a door prize ticket. “Funny money” will be exchanged for chances to win raffle baskets at the end of the night. Reservations are required by Nov. 1.

Gaming table sponsorships are also available. For further information, please visit our website at www.EBEF.org for details.

For more information about the event, contact Lindsay at 732-816-4838.

Art meets environment in a unique, outdoor gallery that is set to open along the Middlesex Greenway in Metuchen Nov. 5. The Metuchen Arts Council received a grant from Middlesex County to create a walkable outdoor gallery with an environmental theme. This gallery is the second installment of one of the Arts Council’s existing arts programs called ArtCycle, where artists are encouraged to make art with recycled material.

The public is invited to an opening celebration of the Greenway ArtCycle Gallery scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at the trailhead on Middlesex Avenue (next to Whole Foods) in

Metuchen. Refreshments and walking tours of the Greenway and information about the art will be offered at that time. In case of inclement weather, the celebration will be moved to Nov. 6.

For more information about the ArtCycle Greenway Gallery project go to: www.metuchenartscouncil.com.

East Brunswick Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) No. 133 is holding a craft and vendor sale from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 5 at the post, 485 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

Jewelry, wood crafts, pottery, pet products, kitchen items, bird houses, beauty supplies, crochet, tote bags, rugs, custom T’s, beautiful crafts, and clothes. Proceeds to help the Auxiliary support veterans in need.

The South River Food Bank is seeing an increased need for assistance. In order to help them continue to assist residents in need, the South River Police Department is hosting a “Cram the Cruiser” food drive to help keep their shelves stocked.

Donations of non-perishable food items as well as monetary donations will be accepted in front of South River Police Headquarters, 61 Main St., between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5.

When arriving, pull up in front of police headquarters. Members of the department will be on hand to assist.

Suggested items for donation include peanut butter, jelly, pasta, canned tuna, meals in a can (soup, stew, chili), pork and beans, canned vegetables, cereal, pasta sauce, baking mixes, canned meats, meal mixes (hamburger helper etc.), nuts, rice-a-roni, trail mixes, oatmeal, cereal, granola bars, sugar, powdered milk, and any packaged, non-perishable food items.

Donations can also be dropped off at the South River Food Bank, 98 Jackson St., South River during the following times:

Saturday: 1-3 p.m.

Tuesday: 8:30-10 a.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. to noon.

For safety reasons, the food bank is unable to accept donations left outside of the building at any other time. For additional information, the South River Food Bank can be reached at 732-238-3020.

Garden Club of Metuchen’s meeting will present the topic “Straw Bale Gardening” at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Fryer Hall, 27 Oak Ave., Metuchen.

The speaker, Nisha Khanna, is a Middlesex County Master Gardener, landscape designer, and garden coach/consultant based in Edison, who brings several years of experience in straw bale vegetable gardening. She emphasizes sustainable and organic land care practices—it’s all about plants, fungi, and birds.

The meeting begins with socialization and refreshments at 6:45 pm, followed by the program at 7. All are invited.

The Borough of Sayreville Veterans Alliance will be hosting the annual Veterans Day Service at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Sayreville Borough Hall, 167 Main St.

The service is rain or shine. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive by 10:45 a.m. For more information contact the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 732-390-7021.

The Madison-Old Bridge Township Historical Society will hold its 55th annual Apple Festival from noon to 4 p.m. at the Old Bridge Township Civic Center, Route 516 and Cottrell Road, Old Bridge, Nov. 12.

Woodbridge Addiction Services Recovery is holding “Bacon the Stigma” breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Nov. 13 at the Woodbridge Elks Lodge 2116, 665 Rahway Ave., Woodbridge. All proceeds benefit Woodbridge Township Warm/Road to Hope Solar Living Fund.

The East Brunswick Public Library will host a voiceover workshop at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the library’s recording studio, 2 Jean Walling Civic Center, East Brunswick.

The workshop will be led by professional voiceover actor Dennis Connors, who grew up in Sayreville, and will show how people get started in the voiceover world, an overview of the industry, the tools to begin the journey, and some practice voice work.

Connors is best known for his role as Magnus in the most downloaded family audio drama podcast of all time, Six Minutes, his role as Kyle in the 2021 horror-slasher film, The Canyonlands, and as “Thumbs-Up Jim” in the national Fire House Subs commercial. Other voice-over credits include Heineken, Maryland Lotto, Arevo, B&M Baked Beans, Ars Paradoxica, and Forensic News.

The program, which is sponsored by the East Brunswick Friends of the Library, is available both at the library and on Zoom. To attend at the library, call 732-390-6767. To register for the program on Zoom or learn more about this program, go to www.tinyurl.com/ebpl11152022.

The South River Foundation for Educational Excellence (SRFEE) is introducing a Star of Excellence Fundraiser. Give a heartfelt thanks to a South River Public Schools faculty or staff member by making a donation to SRFEE in their name. Each recipient will receive a beautiful certificate with their name, your name and a personal message. Available now through Nov. 30.

To learn more about SRFEE visit www.srfee.org. For more information contact Danielle Oswald at 732-259-5436 or by email info@srfee.org.

Girls on the Run of Central NJ will host its 5K event at 11 a.m. Nov. 20 in downtown Somerville.

Open to the public. Register online here: https://www.runsignup.com/gotrfall5k.

Amenities include an event T-shirt to all pre-registrants and to same day registrants while supplies last, post-race snacks, medals to top three age group winners and to all girls participating in the Girls on the Run program.

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade. During the ten-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections, and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.

Net proceeds from the event will benefit the Girls on the Run of Central NJ Scholarship Fund. Registration will take place on the Somerville Courthouse Lawn, at 20 Grove St., Somerville. Last season’s 5K event brought together 1,200 participants including program participants, their family and friends and community members.

For more information about the event, how to register and volunteer opportunities, visit www.gotrcnj.org.

November and December dates with American Repertory Ballet

American Repertory Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker returns to three Central New Jersey performing arts venues this holiday season. The curtain lifts at McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, Nov. 25-27; performances continue at the Patriots Theater at the War Memorial in Trenton on Dec. 11; and the grand finale will be at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick, Dec. 16-18.

McCarter Theatre Center – 91 University Place, Princeton.

Friday, Nov. 25 – 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26 – 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27 – 1 p.m.

Patriots Theater at the War Memorial – 1 Memorial Dr., Trenton with Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey and Trenton Children’s Chorus.

Saturday, Dec. 11 – 3 p.m.

State Theatre New Jersey – 15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick with the ARB Orchestra and Princeton Girlchoir.

Friday, Dec. 16 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17 – 2 p.m., 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18 – 1 p.m., 5 p.m.

For more information visit arballet.org.

Forsgate Country Club will celebrate a festive Thanksgiving by inviting the public to make reservations to enjoy the club’s sumptuous buffet. The special holiday meal includes the traditional roasted turkey with all the favorite fixings, along with a carved beef station plus additional entrees, gourmet salads and an extensive selection of side dishes, including a display of tempting desserts.

You do not need to be a member of the historic private club to enjoy a wonderful Thanksgiving feast prepared by Forsgate’s renowned chef. Thanksgiving takeout orders are also available.

Forsgate Country Club is located at 375 Forsgate Dr., Monroe. For more information about pricing and reservations call the club’s hostess at 732-521-0070.

The East Brunswick Public Library will team up with Saint Peter’s Healthcare System for the online program “Dancing To The Winter Blues” at 5 p.m. Dec. 6 at the library, 2 Jean Walling Civic Center.

The program will be led by Dr. Lorraine Gordon, Ph.D., LPC, CCTP, CDM and will address how the winter months can cause anxiety or depression.

The program will be held using Zoom. Registration is required for this free program. To register, go online to www.tinyurl.com/ebpl12622.

Kingston: On The Map will be on view through November from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in the History Room at the D&R Canal Locktender’s House, on old Lincoln Highway (off Route 27) in Kingston.

The village of Kingston has hosted colonial taverns, armies during the American Revolution, canal boats, railroad trains and travelers on the Lincoln Highway. One of the oldest settlements in central New Jersey, Kingston evolved with America over its 340-year history.

The display uses journal entries and prints of a dozen historical maps to illustrate Kingston’s evolution, from settlement to commercial center to modern community. One map shows how Kingston moved between the colonies of east and west New Jersey. Another shows both Kingston and Princeton divided by county lines. Railroads appeared in the 19th century, disappearing by the 20th. The Delaware and Raritan Canal was built for commerce, but is now a recreation destination.

This display follows a talk by George Luck, Jr. and Charlie Dieterich, titled “Why is Kingston Here?” given this past February.

Air circulation is limited, so masks and distancing are requested.

For more information, visit www.khsnj.org/



The Kingston Historical Society is planning events, including a community walk on May 21 and a panel discussion later this spring. Details of future events and a video of the February talk are available on the organization’s website, www.khsnj.org/.

Ongoing

Both the Kendall Park First Aid and Rescue Squad and the Monmouth Junction First Aid Squad in South Brunswick are seeking new volunteer members.

Anyone age 18 or older who wants to save lives should apply.

Free training will be provided.

Anyone interested should call 888-842-6060.

St. Paul Community Church in Milltown is collecting food for members of the community in need.

Donations can be brought to the church at 62 S. Main St., Milltown.

Call Kim at 732-828-0020 with any questions.

The Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as a hobby and as therapy at VA medical centers nationwide.

The stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe Township 08831.

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

To assist unemployed and underemployed county residents with their job search, Middlesex County’s One-Stop Career Centers within the Office of Career Opportunity are offering virtual career-related services.

In addition to accessing the One-Stop Career Centers for assistance with job searches, resume reviewing, career counseling, and career services for low-income residents, job seekers and underemployed residents are encouraged to sign up for SkillUp, a free online training portal with more than 5,500 courses focusing on business, project management, accounting, human resources, information technology, and customer service. To sign up, visit http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/SkillUp.aspx

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development also recently launched Job Source, offering a variety of tools designed to help fuel a successful job search experience. Users can create a free account and get tips and templates for job search, resume writing, cover letters and many other free services.

State-run One-Stop Career Centers are currently only operating remotely, with career-related services available virtually and by telephone. A return date for appointment-only services at the state-run centers has not been determined.

For more information, contact the Office of Career Opportunity at 732-745-3970 or if interested in job training contact Middlesex County One-Stop Career Centers at 732-745-3955 (New Brunswick) and 732-293-0642 (Perth Amboy) to schedule an appointment.

More information can be found at www.middlesexcountynj.gov/Government/Departments/BDE/Pages/Office_Workforce.aspx

Middlesex County residents looking for local farmers, grocery stores or food pantries – as well as public transportation routes to get there – can download the interactive map-based Accessing Healthy Foods app.

Visit http://middlesexcountynj.gov/healthyfoodsmap

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is offering a Teen Girls Support Group.

This free group offers girls ages 13-17 a safe place to connect, share stories and be encouraging. The goal is to enhance self esteem, self confidence and communication skills.

Each group is led by trained facilitators.

Girls meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, virtually.

Registration is required by calling 732-254-0600.

Or, email info@centerfortherapy.net for more information.

The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is located at 15 W. Prospect St., East Brunswick.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting Middlesex County residents to become a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child.

BBBSCNNJ currently has 20 children on its Middlesex County waiting list, mostly boys.

BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood.

There are no special skills required, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support.

To be matched with a Middlesex County child, apply at mentornj.org.

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books.

Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated.

Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8

At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction.

The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m.

Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction.

The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief.

To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County.

Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs.

Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@j fsmiddlesex.org