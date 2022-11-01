Mercer County election roundup

Mercer County voters will choose from an array of candidates for school board, the municipal governing body, the Mercer County Board of Commissioners and the U.S. House of Representatives between now and the Nov. 8 general election.

Early voting will continue through Nov. 6 at the seven designated in-person early voting sites in Mercer County. Voters also may cast ballots in-person on Nov. 8, which is Election Day.

Mail-in ballots may be put in the U.S. mail or dropped off at a secure drop box site, scattered around Mercer County. The mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than 8 p.m. Nov. 8 and must arrive at the Mercer County Board of Elections Office by Nov. 14.

At the top of the ballot, voters in East Windsor Township, Hightstown Borough and Lawrence Township will be asked to choose between U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, a Democrat, and his Republican Party challenger, Bob Healey, to represent them in the 3rd Congressional District.

Two additional candidates – Christopher Russomanno and Gregory Sobocinski – have been nominated by petition to challenge Kim.

In the 12th Congressional District, which includes Princeton, Hopewell Borough, Hopewell Township and Pennington Borough, voters will choose between incumbent U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, a Democrat, and Republican Party challenger Darius Mayfield. C. Lynn Genrich has been nominated by petition to challenge Watson Coleman.

All Mercer County voters will be asked to choose members of the Mercer County Board of County Commissioners. Democratic incumbent Commissioner Nina Melker and her running mate, Cathleen Lewis, are squaring off against Republican Party nominees Michael Chianese and Andrew Kotula Jr.

In addition to voting for the U.S. House of Representatives and the County Commissioners, East Windsor Township voters will choose three candidates for three open seats on the East Windsor Regional School District Board of Education.

Incumbent school board members Bertrand Fougnies and Nicole LaRusso and newcomer Jagruti Patel are running unopposed for the three school board seats.

Hightstown Borough voters will choose a mayor – either Hightstown Borough Councilwoman Susan Bluth, who is a Democrat, or Michael Bollentin, who was nominated by petition. The Republican Party did not field a candidate.

Hightstown Borough voters also will elect two Hightstown Borough Council members. Incumbent Borough Councilman Josh Jackson and his running mate, Todd Frantz, both Democrats, are running unopposed. The Republican Party did not nominate candidates for the two Borough Council seats.

Hopewell Borough voters will elect a candidate to represent them on the Hopewell Valley Regional School District Board of Education, and also choose two candidates to serve on the Hopewell Borough Board of Fire Commissioners.

Mark J. Peters is running unopposed for the school board seat, representing Hopewell Borough, while John W. Blasi and Charles Morehouse are seeking the two Hopewell Borough Board of Fire Commissioner seats. Blasi and Morehouse are running unopposed.

Hopewell Township voters will be asked to choose two candidates for the Hopewell Township Committee, and for a candidate to represent the township on the Hopewell Valley Regional School District Board of Education.

Incumbent Hopewell Township Committee members David Chait and Courtney Peters-Manning, both Democrats, are squaring off against Republican Party nominees Jennifer DiDonato and Daniel J. Hanley Jr.

Michael James Wilson is running unopposed for one of two open seats on the Hopewell Valley Regional School District Board of Education to represent Hopewell Township. No one filed to run for the second seat available seat on the school board.

There is a three-way race for two open seats on the Hopewell Township Board of Fire Commissioners. Christopher Paul Jones, William E. Mullen III and Enrique Rodriguez Jr. are seeking the two open seats.

Lawrence Township voters will choose from among seven candidates for three seats on the Lawrence Township Public Schools Board of Education – including three incumbent school board members.

Incumbent school board members Pepper Evans, Michelle King and Amanda Santos are being challenged by newcomers Thomas J. Figueira, husband and wife Amy and Nathanael Gregory, and Carlos Raziel Rodriguez.

Pennington Borough voter will cast ballots for two candidates for the Pennington Borough Council and two representatives on the Pennington Borough Board of Fire Commissioners.

Incumbent Pennington Borough Council members Charles “Chico” Marciante and Katrina “Kati” Angarone are running unopposed for re-election. They are Democrats. The Republican Party did not put up a slate of candidates.

Robert M. DiFalco and Brian Hofacker are running unopposed for two seats on the Pennington Borough Board of Fire Commissioners.

Princeton voters are expected to return incumbent Princeton Council members Michelle Pirone Lambros and Mia Sacks – both Democrats – to the governing body. No Republican Party members filed to run for the two open seats.

At the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education, there are five candidates for three seats – including three incumbent school board members.

Incumbent school board members Deborah Bronfeld, Susan Kanter and Dafna Kendal are being challenged by Rita Rafalovsky and Lisa Wu.

Polls open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 8.