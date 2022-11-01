HomeFront Thanksgiving food drive under way

Nearly 1,000 baskets full of Thanksgiving fixings were distributed to needy families by HomeFront last year, and with the holiday less than a month away, demand for the baskets has not diminished.

That’s why HomeFront, which helps the homeless and the working poor, is asking for help to meet its goal of filling 1,500 Thanksgiving baskets – almost double the number of baskets filled in 2021. No child should go hungry on Thanksgiving or any day, HomeFront officials said.

“The need is greater for all services provided by HomeFront, including food. Groceries have increased by about 10%, which is one of the many reasons for the increase in need this year,” said Wendy Lipka, the resource network advocate for the Lawrence Township-based nonprofit group.

“The holidays are an especially difficult time, but our community has been able to rise to meet those needs in the past,” Lipka said.

Donors can fill a Thanksgiving basket for a family, or they can drop off a few items to help fill a basket, officials said. A donation of $62 would provide a family with a Thanksgiving meal, and $136 would provide meals for a week.

The deadline is Nov. 14 for donors to drop off a Thanksgiving basket or food at HomeFront’s headquarters at 1880 Princeton Ave. in Lawrence Township. They may drop off donations at the loading dock, which is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

HomeFront is asking donors to drop off items that range from canned vegetables, canned fruit, mashed potato mix, stuffing mix and dessert items to fruit juice. Grocery store gift cards for turkeys, such as $25 ShopRite gift cards, would be welcomed, too, officials said.

While food for Thanksgiving baskets is appreciated, the need to feed families does not end after the holiday, officials said. Schools are closed for the long weekend, so children will miss out on their school lunches.

To make up for those lost lunches, HomeFront officials have suggested that donors drop off some simple extras such as peanut butter, jelly, tuna, beans and rice to get the children through the long weekend.

For more information, visit www.homefrontnj.org or email getinvolved@homefrontnj.org.