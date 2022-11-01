Juvenile male charged with alleged sexual assault, burglary of woman in Parlin

SAYREVILLE – A juvenile male has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a 68-year-old woman after he entered her apartment, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Daniel Plumacker of the Sayreville Police Department.

The male was taken into custody and charged with an act of juvenile delinquency for offenses which if committed by an adult would constitute as aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, burglary, and theft, according to a press release through the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident occurred between midnight and 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 31. The suspect

entered the victim’s apartment located on Swider Drive in Parlin, woke her, sexually assaulted, and deprived her of belongings before fleeing the scene, according to the press release.

This is an active and ongoing investigation anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Lauren Leyva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit 732-745-4499 or Detective Jeff Taylor of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-525-5450.