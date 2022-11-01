Mary Russell O’Brien, 73

Mary Russell O’Brien, age 73, a longtime resident of Lexington MA but recently of Marlborough MA, died on October 23, 2022.

Born in Princeton, New Jersey, she attended the Stuart Country Day School of the Sacred Heart in Princeton and graduated with bachelors’ and masters’ degrees respectively from Wheaton College and the Missouri School of Journalism.

“Rusty,” as she was known to friends, was a journalist and writer for Gannett Newspapers, Time Life Magazines, and several large corporations.

Daughter of the late Charles Russell and Anne Callan O’Brien, sister of the late James O’Brien, she is survived by her siblings, Carol Desmond, Charlotte Kenney, and Charles O’Brien.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am on November 8, at St. Paul’s Church, 216 Nassau Street, Princeton. Burial will be private.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Stuart School in Princeton in support of the Callan O’Brien Family Scholarship Endowment.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Mather-Hodge Funeral Home, Princeton.