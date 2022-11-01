Woodbridge police investigate attempted auto theft, burglary of Iselin residence

WOODBRIDGE – Two males allegedly broke through the front door of an Iselin residence and stole the keys/fobs for a Jeep Cherokee and a late model BMW outside the residence, according to Police Director Robert Hubner of the Woodbridge Police Department.

Police received a 911 alert at 6:39 a.m. on Nov. 1 on a report of the attempted auto theft and burglary of the residence on Goodrich Street, according to a press release through the Woodbridge Police Department.

The on-scene investigation determined the two males entered the unlocked, late model Jeep Cherokee. After exiting the Jeep, the males approached the entrance to the residence and allegedly broke through the front door and entered the kitchen area of the residence. The suspects had encountered the homeowners but secured the keys/fob for the Jeep Cherokee and a late model BMW before leaving the residence. The homeowners were not injured, according to the press release.

Further investigation determined that the two suspects exited the residence and unsuccessfully attempted to start the Jeep. The suspects, dressed in dark colored hoodie sweatshirts, fled the scene on Route 27 toward the Garden State Parkway in a late model orange or red Audi (believed to be stolen), according to the press release.

The Woodbridge Police Department (WPD) issued a BOLO (Be On The Look Out) to all police agencies. The WPD Detective Bureau is requesting that anyone with information that might aid in the ongoing investigation to contact the police at 732-634-7700. All information will remain confidential.

Common trend

The WPD, in conjunction with police agencies throughout the state, continue to respond to an increase in the attempted theft and burglary of late model, high-end vehicles. Most of the motor vehicle thefts occur during the late night or very early morning hours as individuals target particular neighborhoods by checking parked vehicles for unlocked doors.

When the criminals uncover an unlocked vehicle, they will remove the unsecured contents of the vehicle(s) such as GPS units and electronic devices. In investigating these thefts, the WPD has found that the majority of vehicles were unlocked, making for easy entry. WPD officers have been proactive in their patrols and have arrested several individuals and/or groups of individuals who have been committing these burglaries and thefts from motor vehicles.

The WPD reminds residents and motor vehicle owners to lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight when parking, particularly vehicles parked in the driveway, and to lock all entrance doors and turn on outside lights. If you see something suspicious, call the WPD at 732-634-7700 or in an emergency contact 911.