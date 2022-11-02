Monmouth County News Briefs, Nov. 2

The American Red Cross is asking individuals of all blood types and people who have never given blood before to book a time to give blood or platelets and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays.

People of all blood types are needed, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, according to a press release.

Book now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). All who come to give between Nov.1-22 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/perks.

A blood donor card or a driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements, according to the press release.

Isolated by its remote location, freezing temperatures and the stormy Southern Ocean, Antarctica is a land of extremes. The continent’s climate is intricately tied to Earth’s systems.

Join Citizens for Informed Land Use (CILU) and local physicists Janet and Larry Jackel as they guests on a photographic journey into their 2019 National Geographic voyage to the Antarctic peninsula, a wildlife refuge and important breeding ground for species that spend most of their lives at sea, according to a press release.

The presentation will be held at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Holmdel Community Center, 6 Crawfords Corner Road, Holmdel. The presentation is free and open to the public. Registration is recommended, but not required.

Contact Karen at karsyv356@gmail.com to sign up. For additional information, contact jlashkar@hotmail.com.

Janet Jackel is currently a member of the Holmdel Green Team, the Holmdel Environmental Commission and president of Friends of Holmdel Open Space.

Larry Jackel’s career at Bell Labs and AT&T moved from experimental physics to machine learning. He is currently a consultant in the field of robotics and machine learning, according to the press release.

The nonprofit Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank, has announced its $20 million “Forever For Everyone” endowment campaign.

Grammy nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter-producer Charlie Puth, a onetime student of the Count Basie Center Academy of the Arts who recently kicked off his “One Night Only” tour at the venue, was named honorary chair, according to a press release.

“It is important to me to make arts education accessible to children, which is why I am proud to serve as honorary chair of the Basie Center’s ‘Forever for Everyone’ endowment campaign,” Puth said.

The Count Basie Center has announced a scholarship in Puth’s name, available to students interested in participating in any Count Basie Center Academy program. For more information, visit http://www.thebasie.org/puth/

The endowment aims to raise $20 million, allowing the organization to offer scholarships in perpetuity to Basie Center Academy programs; to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the performing arts; fund the Basie Center’s goals for strategic growth; and create an emergency fund for upkeep of its campus, including its 96-year-old historic theater, according to the press release.

Philanthropists and longtime Count Basie Center supporters Carol Stillwell and Valerie Montecalvo will co-chair the campaign, according to the press release.

For more information or to contribute to the endowment campaign, visit www.thebasie.org/endowment

Sexual violence is never the survivor’s fault and 180 Turning Lives Around (180) stands with all survivors.

The private nonprofit organization provides support and advocacy for victims of sexual violence in the aftermath of a highly emotional and traumatic experience with the assistance of its Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) volunteers, according to a press release.

The confidential victim advocates, in collaboration with countywide law enforcement agencies and the Forensic Nurse Examiners program, provide emotional support and assistance to victims and their significant others during accompaniments for timely and sensitive hospital medical examinations, and for police and grand jury procedures.

180 is conducting a mandatory 40-hour SART training course for new volunteers from Jan. 17 through Feb. 9. Basic requirements for volunteers to apply include that they must be 18 years of age or older, have access to reliable transportation, possess a valid driver’s license, be willing to serve on an on-call shift basis, participate in an interview process, and submit to fingerprinting and background checks.

Bilingual capability is helpful. Prior knowledge of or training in sexual violence is not required. To obtain an application, contact Kate Gerahty at kateg@180nj.org or 732-264-4360, ext. 3308. The deadline to apply is Jan. 6.