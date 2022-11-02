Nellie R. Saravalli, 95

Nellie R. Saravalli, age 95, passed away surrounded by her children and their spouses on Sunday, October 30, 2022. She was born on November 8, 1926 in Seaton, Illinois to the late Nathan and Margaret (Craig) Ranney.

Nellie was raised on a farm in Seaton, Illinois with her parents and her sisters who she loved dearly. Life was hard on the farm and she used those experiences as a foundation for the rest of her life. She started training to be a nurse in Galesburg, IL where she met her husband of 52 years, Robert Saravalli. They lived in Chicago, IL

and later Columbus OH for 63 years. Nellie worked at Batelle Memorial Institute for many years and later for a family physician. She then started volunteering at Riverside Hospital in the late 1970s until 2019.

Nellie will be greatly missed by her 4 children, Bob (Brenda), Sue (Tom), Richard (Bridget) and Janice (Dean), her grandchildren – Denise, Ashley, Nathan, Stephan, Dylan, Jilane and Blake; her numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and several great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by her sisters Margaret and Martha, her niece Phyllis and her husband Bob.

Mom until we meet again thank you for all of the love and support you provided us over the years.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, November 4, 2022 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1899 McCoy Road, Columbus, Ohio 43220, where family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until time of mass at 10:30 AM.

Burial will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, Riverside Methodist Hospital, Ohio Health Hospice or Kobacker House all at https://foundation.ohiohealth.com/

Or, St. Andrews Parish in Upper Arlington, OH

