Tri-Town News On Campus, Nov. 2

Tyler DiGiovanni of Howell has been named to the summer 2022 quarter dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida Campus in Port Orange, Fla.

Daniel Bossett of Howell has received a partial scholarship to Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, N.Y., to pursue performing arts in acting. Daniel is a graduate of Freehold High School, Freehold Borough. He is a first-year student in the mechanical engineering BS program. A School of Performing Arts opened this year at RIT to offer non-majors in performing arts more opportunities to continue their performing passions in college.

Kayla Neubert of Howell was recently initiated into the Furman University, Greenville, S.C., Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

The following students in the Alvernia University, Reading, Pa., physical therapy and occupational therapy programs served in Alvernia’s inaugural eight-week physical therapy and occupational therapy interprofessional pro bono clinic: Alison Germadnig of Howell, majoring in occupational therapy, and Alison McGrath of Howell, majoring in occupational therapy. Students provide services free of charge to individuals in the community who cannot afford traditional services, have exhausted their insurance, or would like help with their daily living skills which might not be readily available to them.

Rosie Dunphy of Howell, a student at DeSales University, Center Valley, Pa., was an understudy for company members in the university’s Act 1 production of the musical revue “Side by Side by Sondheim” from Oct. 13-23.

Vance Rodriguez of Jackson has been named treasurer of Pi Kappa Phi at Albright College, Reading, Pa. Vance, who is a graduate of Jackson Liberty High School, is studying accounting economics and finance at the college.