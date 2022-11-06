HomeHopewell Valley NewsHopewell OpinionHopewell resident supports Peters-Manning, Chait; likes lower tax rate

Hopewell resident supports Peters-Manning, Chait; likes lower tax rate

The Hopewell Township Republican candidates keep sending out mailers complaining about the tax rate cut adopted by the Hopewell Township Committee.

Why? I thought Republicans — especially Trump Republicans — liked lower tax rates. It’s a strange way to run for office, by criticizing someone for lowering the tax rate.

Personally, I like a lower tax rate. That’s why I am voting for Mayor Courtney Peters Manning and Committee Member David Chait for Hopewell Township Committee this Tuesday.

Ron Lagman

Hopewell Township

