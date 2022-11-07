Lunch Break in Red Bank relocates operations during construction of building

RED BANK — Lunch Break, the food and social services resource center in Red Bank, has temporarily relocated meal service, pantry and clothing operations to nearby facilities during the $12 million capital campaign construction expansion of its headquarters at 121 Drs. James Parker Blvd., Red Bank.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023, according to a press release.

“We appreciate the community’s cooperation during our transition of critical resources to temporary locations while construction of our new center is underway. Lunch Break will continue to provide updates on social media and our website throughout construction, so our neighbors will be reassured all vital services will be available without interruption,” said Director of Operations Kevin McGee.

Since January, Lunch Break has provided more than 72,000 dine-in and grab-and-go meals, a 12% increase year-to-date from 2021. The Client Choice pantry has recorded more than 16,000 food pickups, a 27% increase year-to-date from 2021, according to the press release.

In an effort to never miss a meal, food-insecure community members and financially insecure community members seeking breakfast and lunch service will be directed to St. Anthony of Padua Parish Center, 16 Herbert St., Red Bank, beginning Nov. 4.

Hours of operation: dining room will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, with breakfast served from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for walk-ins only. Grab-and-go service will be available.

Traditional Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas brunch will be served at St. Anthony’s.

Friday Community Dinner and Saturday breakfast will be temporarily suspended until 2023.

For updates, refer to lunchbreaknj on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as well as at www.lunchbreak.org.

“We appreciate the support from our community partner St. Anthony of Padua. We thank Father Al Tamayo and his staff for their help in facilitating the move for our meal service and Clara’s Closet,” said Executive Director Gwendolyn Love.

The Client Choice Pantry will relocate to the current Lunch Break dining room at 121 Drs. James Parker Blvd., Red Bank, returning to its former model of in-person, twice-monthly grocery shopping. Clients are requested to check in at the front door.

Pantry donations will be accepted at this location from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

The pantry will relocate its services beginning in January. Further notification will be posted to social media at lunchbreaknj and at www.lunchbreak.org.

Clara’s Closet clothing boutique is relocating to St. Anthony of Padua Church in Red Bank. Monthly clothing giveaways will resume after the move. Updates will be posted to social media and at www.lunchbreak.org. Clothing donations are temporarily suspended until further notice, according to the press release.

The Holiday Toy and Gift Card Program will not be affected by the relocations and will continue as in previous years. Updates for these services will be posted to www.lunchbreak.org and on social media.

For Client Choice Pantry inquiries and/or to register for grocery services, contact Pantry Supervisor Beth Sherrard by email at bsherrard@lunchbreak.org or call 732-747-8577, ext. 3109.

For Clara’s Closet information or inquiries, contact Resource Navigator Fatima Carranza by email at fcarranza@lunchbreak.org or call 732-747-8577, ext. 3016.

Lunch Break is a 501(c)3 organization in Red Bank, providing food, clothing, life skills and fellowship to residents of greater Monmouth County. All Lunch Break services are free, according to the press release.