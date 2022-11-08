Keyport officials appropriate $160K for water and sewer improvements

KEYPORT — The members of the Borough Council have adopted a bond ordinance that appropriates $160,000 for water and sewer improvements in Keyport.

Council members adopted the legislation during a meeting on Oct. 18. The bond ordinance authorizes the issuance of $151,000 in bonds or notes to help finance the improvements. A down payment of $9,000 will cover the remaining costs.

According to the bond ordinance, the water and sewer improvements will be completed along Broad Street.

In other business, the council members authorized the submission of an application to the New Jersey Department Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program for 2023.

According to a resolution, the application involves the Broad Street pedestrian improvements project.

The council’s resolution states that borough officials designed the project to meet all criteria necessary to receive funding under the DOT’s program and to maximize pedestrian safety and ease of access to the commercial corridor, and to improve accessibility to surface transportation located within the project limits.

The primary activity within the project area will be to improve the safety and aesthetics of the Broad Street corridor, according to the resolution.

Borough officials have committed to maintaining the project area once it is developed, according to the resolution. The responsibility for administering the proposed project in accordance with federal and state guidelines will be handled by Borough Administrator Jay Delaney.

And, council members authorized the endorsement and signature of New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) permit applications for water main construction related to Hudson Pointe at Keyport, LLC, a planned residential development on Maple Place.

As stated in a resolution, the borough is required to endorse applications to the DEP for sanitary sewer matters and the construction of water mains in Keyport. Council members previously endorsed applications for sanitary sewer connections for Hudson Pointe in August.

The governing body’s endorsements were made on the recommendation of Borough Engineer Trevor Taylor. According to Taylor, Hudson Pointe is proposed to have 64 residential units.