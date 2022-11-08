HomeLawrence LedgerEwing Township man charged with trespassing, burglary, harassment on Rider University campus

Ewing Township man charged with trespassing, burglary, harassment on Rider University campus

By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A 26-year-old Ewing Township man has been charged with criminal trespass-peering and other offenses after allegedly following two Rider University women students into their residence hall, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department.

Police were called at 12:35 p.m. Nov. 7 to investigate a suspicious man on the campus. The man had allegedly been loitering on campus and followed the two women students on foot toward their residence hallo, police said.

He allegedly then followed them inside the residence hall and remained in the hallway, police said. He allegedly stood in front of their dormitory room and bent over, attempting to look underneath the door and into their room, police said.

The students called Rider University Public Safety, which responded and found the man in the residence hall and escorted him off the campus. He had allegedly identified himself as a food delivery driver, police said.

Police were able to identify the man and apprehended him at his home in Ewing Township later in the day.

The man was charged with burglary and harassment, in addition to the charge of criminal trespass-peering. He was taken to the Mercer County Correction Center to await a detention hearing.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police Det. James Steimle at jsteimle@lawrencetwp.com or 609-844-7135.

