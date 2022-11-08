Red Bank Borough Council members appoint new chief financial officer

RED BANK – A new chief financial officer has been hired in Red Bank.

During a meeting on Oct. 26, the members of the Borough Council authorized the appointment of Thomas Seaman to a four-year term as CFO and director of finance.

According to a resolution, Seaman will receive an annual salary of $125,000. His initial appointment became effective on Nov. 1 and will end on Dec. 31, 2025, after which he may be reappointed by the governing body.

The CFO is responsible for cash management, budget compliance and debt management, according to Red Bank’s municipal website. The CFO has oversight over water and sewer billing, as well as tax collection, data processing and payroll operations.

In addition, the CFO is the designated insurance representative for Red Bank with the Central Jersey Health Insurance Fund and the Monmouth County Joint Insurance Fund.

Seaman is now Red Bank’s first official CFO since the resignation of Peter O’Reilly in September 2021.

Seaman has previously served as the CFO in Shrewsbury Township and as the tax collector in Little Silver.

In other business, council members passed a resolution awarding police off-duty detail management system services to Extra Duty Solutions, Shelton, Conn., at no cost to the borough.

And, council members authorized an honorary street renaming for a portion of Herbert Street, east of Bridge Avenue, as “Oratory Way.”

According to a resolution, the honorary street renaming was made at the request of the community of Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, which is on neighboring street Bridge Avenue.

The church’s request was supported by adjacent property owners, Denholtz Properties, Community Health Center (Visiting Nurse Association of Central New Jersey), and a petition of 400 parish members.

The resolution states that Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church is home to the permanent Oratory of Saint Phillip Neri, whose mission is to serve the Red Bank community and its priests’ and brothers’ plan to remain lifelong, dedicated community members.

The honorary renaming commenced on Nov. 1, All Saints’ Day, in recognition of the dedication and contributions of the oratory to the Red Bank community, according to the resolution.