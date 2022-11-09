Eatontown – Red Bank – Rumson 2022 municipal election results

Residents in Eatontown, Red Bank and Rumson have elected members of their local governing body in the Nov. 8 general election.

The results of the 2022 election are unofficial as of Nov. 9 and will remain unofficial until they have been certified. That process could take one week or longer.

According to the Monmouth County Votes website which is posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, as of Nov. 9, the unofficial results included early voting machines; Election Day machines (99% processed); and Election Day mail-in ballots (95% processed).

Election Day drop boxes, late mail-in ballots, provisional ballots and cure letters are pending, according to the website.

Eatontown – In a contested race for the mayor’s office, incumbent Democrat Anthony Talerico Jr. was re-elected to a new four-year term in the 2022 general election.

According to unofficial results posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office at the Monmouth County Votes website, Talerico received 2,278 votes as of Nov. 9. He turned back a challenge from Republican Mark W. Regan, who received 1,625 votes.

In a contested race for two terms on the Borough Council, Democratic challengers and former council members Virginia M. East and Meir Araman defeated Republican incumbents Kevin Gonzalez and Maria Grazia Escalante.

East received 2,058 votes and Araman received 1,932 votes, as of Nov. 9, according to the clerk’s office. Gonzalez received 1,880 votes and Escalante received 1,844 votes.

Republicans currently hold a 5-1 majority on the Borough Council. When Araman and East rejoin the governing body in January, the council will be split 3-3 among Democrats and Republicans.

Red Bank – Democrat William J. Portman has been elected to his first term as mayor of Red Bank. Portman ran unopposed in the general election.

According to unofficial results posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, Portman received 2,350 votes as of Nov. 9.

In a contested race for two terms on the Borough Council, Democrats Angela Mirandi, an incumbent, and John L. Jackson defeated Republicans Mark D. Taylor and Jonathan Penney.

Mirandi received 1,707 votes and Jackson received 1,688 votes as of Nov. 9. Taylor received 1,551 votes and Penney received 1,459 votes, according to the clerk’s office.

Democrats currently hold all five Borough Council seats and the mayor’s office in Red Bank.

During the election, residents appeared to approve a public ballot question that will change the form of municipal government in Red Bank. The individuals who were elected on Nov. 8 (Portman, Mirandi and Jackson) will serve in the current government from January through June.

Under the new council-manager form of government, a nonpartisan election is expected to be held in the spring. Candidates will not be selected by a political party or identified on the election ballot by their political affiliation.

The individuals who are elected to serve in Red Bank’s new form of government are expected to take office July 1.

Rumson – Republican incumbents Michael F. Lospinuso and James C. Kingsbery have been re-elected to seats on the Borough Council. Lospinuso and Kingsbery ran unopposed.

According to unofficial results posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, Lospinuso received 2,070 votes and Kingsbery received 2,101 votes as of Nov. 9.



Republicans hold all six Borough Council seats and the mayor’s office in Rumson.

Tinton Falls – There was no municipal election in Tinton Falls in 2022.