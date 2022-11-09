Bordentown Township update: Municipal Complex, Bordentown Bypass, Waterfront Park

Planning for the new Bordentown Township municipal complex is proceeding.

After considering almost a dozen firms, the Township Committee awarded a contract to Epic Management Inc. in Piscataway to provide construction management services. Epic Management will assist with design review, budgeting, pre-construction, scheduling, on-site construction management and transitioning, officials said in the township’s newsletter.

An ordinance was introduced to name the newly constructed road between Dunns Mill and Rising Sun Roads as “Bordentown Bypass.” The ordinance will be considered for adoption after a public hearing to be held at the Committee’s Nov. 14 meeting. The new Bordentown Bypass was designed to alleviate truck traffic on local township roads and more efficiently direct trucks to the New Jersey Turnpike and truck stops. The township is working to alert the GPS systems used by truck drivers of the new road, officials said.

After months of work with the state’s Local Planning Services (a division of the Department of Community Affairs) including public surveys and meetings, a concept plan for the Waterfront Park has been presented. The goal of the planned new park is to provide passive recreation and conservation uses to township residents and visitors. The preliminary concept plan includes:

A bald eagle habitat area/preserved forest and preserved wetlands.

Native meadow conversion area.

A trail to the Delaware River.

Bird lookouts.

Flexible outdoor green space with fit trail station and potential for hosting community events.

A boathouse with bathrooms and a canoe/kayak launch, a fishing pier.

Playground and waterfront amphitheater.

Picnic grove with a scenic view of Delaware River and Newbold Island.

The preliminary concept plan presentation is posted on the township website, https://www.bordentowntownship.com/.