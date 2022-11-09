Preliminary Hightstown election results: Bluth defeats challenger to become next mayor

Hightstown Borough Council president Susan Bluth has defeated challenger Michael Bollentin to become the next mayor of Hightstown Borough during the Nov. 8 general election, based on unofficial results released by the Mercer County Clerk’s Office.

As of Nov. 9, Bluth, who is a Democrat, earned 767 votes and Bollentin received 452 votes. He was nominated by petition. The Republican Party did not field a mayoral candidate.

Hightstown Borough voters also returned Borough Councilman Joshua Jackson to office, along with his running mate, Todd Frantz. Jackson received 943 votes and Frantz got 916 votes. Both men are Democrats. The Republican Party did not nominate candidates for the Borough Council.

The results released by the Mercer County Clerk’s Office are unofficial and have not been certified. Mail-in ballots were not included in the tally. There was also an issue with the voting machines countywide on Election Day, which meant voters who cast their ballots at the polling place were forced to use paper ballots that had to be scanned.