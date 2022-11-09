Preliminary results: Incumbent members to return to Princeton school board

Incumbent Princeton school board members Deborah Bronfeld, Susan Kanter and Dafna Kendal have earned enough votes against challengers Rita Rafalovsky and Lishian “Lisa” Wu to keep their seats on the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election.

Based on unofficial results released by the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, Kanter was the top vote-getter with 2,782 votes, followed by Kendal, who earned 2,589 votes. Bronfeld got 2,484 votes.

Rafalovsky received 1,988 votes and Wu earned 1,219 votes.

The results released by the Mercer County Clerk’s Office are unofficial and have not been certified. There were issues with the voting machines countywide on Election Day, which meant voters who cast their ballots at the polling places were forced to use paper ballots that were to be scanned later.