Monmouth County News Briefs, Nov. 9

An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with committing a daytime robbery of a West Long Branch check-cashing business in Monmouth County five years ago that netted $700,000, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Oct. 28.

Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson, is charged with first degree robbery, second

degree burglary and fourth degree possession of an imitation handgun, according to a press release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

At 9 a.m. Nov. 2, 2017, members of the West Long Branch Police Department responded to the check-cashing business on Route 36 to investigate a report of a silent alarm activation.

At that location, officers found a lone employee of the business who reported that a man wearing sunglasses and a hooded sweatshirt pulled tightly around his face had just robbed the store of a large quantity of cash.

It was quickly determined the man had entered the store when no customers were present and used a ladder to access and climb through ceiling ducts in order to access a secured, employees-only area of the business where cash was stored.

After falling through the ceiling, the man reportedly approached the business’s employee, indicated he was in possession of a weapon and ordered her into the bathroom while he made off with her purse, cell phone and approximately $700,000 in cash, driving away

in a van, according to the press release.

A long-term investigation by members of the West Long Branch Police Department and a Special Agent with the FBI resulted in Bryant being identified as a suspect in the case.

Bryant was arrested without incident on Oct. 27 and initially placed in the Monmouth County jail, Freehold Township, pending an initial court appearance, according to the press release.

Convictions on first degree crimes are commonly punishable by terms of 10 to 20

years in state prison, according to the press release.

Classic Radio Road Show will present “It’s A Wonderful Life” as a live radio play on the following dates: Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at Center Playhouse, 35 South St., Freehold; Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at Middletown Arts Center, 36 Church St., Middletown; Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. at Middletown Public Library, 55 New Monmouth Road, Middletown; and Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church, 95 Cambridge Drive, Aberdeen.

Tickets are $20 and available by going to www.classicradioroadshow.org/support and making a $20 donation for every ticket you would like and a seat will be reserved.

The program will be offered free at the Middletown Public Library on Dec. 17. No tickets are needed for this performance.

The cast includes Duane Noch, Michael Burgi, Sheldon Fallon, Laurie Noch, Randall McCann, Roberta Fallon, Anthony Aversano, David Harris, Donna Stiles, and Marlene Whitney on Foley sound effects.

Join the actors after the performance for an “It’s A Wonderful Life” trivia game.

Classic Radio Road Show Inc. is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) (educational) corporation in New Jersey. All donations help entertain and educate the public about this historic art form, according to a press release. For more information, visit www.classicradioroadshow.org.