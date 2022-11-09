Freehold Borough – Freehold Township – Manalapan municipal election results

Residents in three western Monmouth County municipalities have elected members of their local governing body in the Nov. 8 general election.

The results of the 2022 election are unofficial as of Nov. 9 and will remain unofficial until they have been certified. That process could take one week or longer.

According to the Monmouth County Votes website which is posted online by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, as of Nov. 9, the unofficial results included early voting machines; Election Day machines (99% processed); and Election Day mail-in ballots (95% processed).

Election Day drop boxes, late mail-in ballots, provisional ballots and cure letters are pending, according to the website.

Freehold Borough – Democratic incumbents Adam Reich and Margaret Rogers have been elected to the Borough Council to serve three-year terms. Reich and Rogers ran unopposed.

According to unofficial results posted by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, as of Nov. 9, Rogers received 1,467 votes and Reich received 1,462 votes. Their new terms will run from Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2025.

Freehold Township – Republican Maureen Fasano has been elected to a three-year term on the Township Committee. Fasano, who is serving as Freehold Township’s mayor in 2022, ran unopposed.

According to unofficial results posted by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, as of Nov. 9, Fasano received 9,063 votes. Her new term will run from Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2025.

Manalapan – In a contested race for two three-year terms on the Township Committee, the unofficial results posted by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office show that incumbent Republicans Mary Ann Musich and Eric Nelson were re-elected to office.

As of Nov. 9, Musich received 8,986 votes and Nelson received 8,740 votes. Their new terms will run from Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2025.

Democrats Jamie Herr and Lisa Lenn received 5,082 votes and 5,056 votes, respectively in their first bids for election to the Township Committee.

Marlboro – There was no municipal election in Marlboro in 2022. There will be a municipal election in the township in 2023.