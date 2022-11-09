News Transcript News Briefs, Nov. 9

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:

On Oct. 20 at 10 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual stole an iPhone XR valued at approximately $800 from the victim. Patrolman Christopher Capuzzo handled the report.

On Oct. 20 at 2:32 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual stole $489.99 worth of XRP Crypto currency, valued at approximately $241.29, from a Crypto wallet. Patrolman Christopher Capuzzo handled the report and the incident is pending further investigation.

On Oct. 21 at 5:20 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that graffiti had been placed on several vehicles that were parked at a Sobecho Road property. Patrolman James Guarino took the report.

On Oct. 21 at 8:28 a.m., a Manalapan resident reported that unknown individuals removed a catalytic convertor valued at approximately $1,000 from a vehicle that was parked in

the driveway of a Bunker Hill Drive residence. The theft occurred during the overnight hours. Patrolman Peter Pagano handled the report.

On Oct. 21 at 1:28 p.m., employees of Best Buy, 15 Route 9, Manalapan, reported that an unknown individual stole four iPhones valued at approximately $3,899. Patrolman Peter Pagano handled the report and the incident is pending further investigation

On Oct. 22 at 1:09 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that sometime between 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and 12:30 p.m. Oct. 22, three dirt bikes valued at approximately $9,300 were

stolen from a trailer that was parked at a Tennent Road property. Patrolman Christopher Capuzzo handled the report.

On Oct. 23 at 6:52 p.m., Patrolman Edward Burns and Patrolman John Lightbody responded to the area of Woodward Road to investigate a report of an erratic driver. The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 31-year-old male resident of Brick Township, was found to be driving while intoxicated. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters where he was processed and released after being issued summonses.

On Oct. 25 at 9 p.m., a Manalapan resident reported that an unknown individual unlawfully entered a Precedent Place residence and removed items. The value of the stolen items is

unknown at this time. Patrolman Edward Burns took the report.

Students of The Hebrew Academy in Marlboro learn the lesson of the importance of tikun olam, the concept of repairing the world, and will present their projects at the annual “Thanks and Giving” assembly on Nov. 22.

For the past 17 years, The Hebrew Academy has organized a school-wide “Thanks and Giving” program, according to a press release.

As the name implies, the program is intended to “give back” to the community and benefit an organization or members of the community.

According to Yoti Golan, head of school, “Giving back is part of who we are. Our students have a strong sense of responsibility toward helping those in need. I am so proud of our students for practicing what we teach.”

The projects this year include collecting diapers, wipes, and pull-up training pants for Child Care Resources; collecting dog and puppy items, and monetary donations for A Second Chance for Ziva; collecting gently used books to be given to children in need with Bridge of Books Foundation.

Also, collecting monetary donations to grant the wishes of children who are in foster care with One Simple Wish Foundation; holding a gift card drive for the families of pediatric patients with cancer at Embrace Kids Foundation; collecting and donating crossword puzzle, word find, and other entertainment games and visiting and putting smiles on the faces of residents at Sunrise assisted living facilities.

And, donating frozen turkeys and food to Fulfill Food Bank of Monmouth County; collecting gently used shoes/sneakers for Soles4Souls; collecting items and toiletries for Soldiers in Israel; and collecting gifts for the children at Neve Michael Children’s Village.

Center Players will present the popular local vocal group Way Past Midnight for two “Broadway Showstoppers” cabaret concerts at Center Playhouse, 35 South St., Freehold Borough, on Nov. 19-20.

The 90-minute concerts will feature classic Broadway tunes, including “You’ll Never Walk Alone” (“Carousel”), “Bill” (“Showboat”), “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” (“Jesus Christ Superstar”), “Somewhere” (“West Side Story”), “Dancing Queen” (“Mamma Mia”) and “What I Did For Love” (“A Chorus Line”), according to a press release.

Way Past Midnight is a cross between a classical ensemble and a rock band; performing in all styles from rock to opera.

Seasoned musicians Mara O’Kelly (vocals), Melody Stevens (vocals, keyboard), Patty Lazzara (flute) and Evita Belmonte (percussion, vocals) comprise the core of the group. Several aspiring young guest artists from the local community will also perform a selection at each concert.

More information about the group can be found at www.waypastmidnightmusic.com.

Performances in Freehold Borough are scheduled for Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. Tickets are priced at $26 to 428 and are available at www.centerplayers.org or

by calling 732-462-9093.

The Alan Kurlander Group from Coldwell Banker Realty’s Marlboro-Manalapan office celebrated the grand opening of the first phase at Four Seasons at Manalapan Crossing, a new active adult 55+ community from K. Hovnanian in Manalapan.

Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes and the Alan Kurlander Group have been selected to serve as the exclusive Realtor MLS listing agent and Realtor liaison on behalf of K. Hovnanian to create and implement a marketing strategy targeted at the Realtor community to support sales for the 280-home community, according to a press release.

Four Seasons at Manalapan Crossing, Route 33, features a range of single-family home designs starting at $769,990. Amenities include bocce and tennis courts, walking trails, open space, and a community clubhouse with a pool.

Model home tours are available by appointment only. For more information, Realtors and buyers should contact Alan Kurlander at 732-284-6302.