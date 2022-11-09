Preliminary Bordentown election results

There were elections for seats on the municipal governing body for Bordentown Township Committee and Bordentown Regional Board of Education (BOE) during the general election on Nov. 8.

The results listed here reflect what has been posted online by the Burlington County Clerk’s Office at this time.

The results are not final and it is not known when the results will be final. These are the results as of press time Nov. 9.

Bordentown Township Committee – Vote for 1

Democratic candidate Eugene M. Fuzy received 2,652 votes. There were 43 personal choice votes.

Bordentown Regional BOE – Vote for 3

Candidate Laura Papp is the top vote getter so far with 2,293 votes, followed by Stephen P. Heberling with 1,749 votes and Larry Braasch with 1,373 votes.

Richard Shenowski follows with 1,277 votes and Joann Holman with 1,096 votes. There are 29 personal choice votes.

The three open seats on the BOE are part of the Bordentown Township section of the board. No Bordentown City or Fieldsboro seats were up for election this year.

Non-Binding referendum

A non-binding referendum question received 2,103 “yes” votes and 1,473 “no” votes.

The question asked Bordentown Township residents whether or not they were in favor of a 2-cent tax (per $100 of assessed value) dedicated to the preservation and maintenance of open space and recreation land. If assessed, the average homeowner would pay approximately $50 per year ($4 per month) toward the earmarked funds.