Preliminary election results: Incumbents lead in Hopewell Township’s contested race

In the only contested municipal race in Hopewell Valley, Hopewell Township Committee Democratic incumbents Courtney Peters-Manning and David Chait lead Republican challengers in the Nov. 8 general election.

As of Nov. 9, Peters-Manning earned 1,583 votes to lead, Chait followed with 1,546 votes. Republican candidates, Jennifer DiDonato received 524 votes and Daniel Hanley Jr. has earned 513 votes.

There were also elections for Pennington Council and Hopewell Borough. Both were uncontested races for the two, three-year terms.

The results listed here reflect what has been posted online by the Mercer County Clerk’s Office at this time.

The results are not final and it is not known when the results will be final. These are the results as of press time Nov. 9.

The results of the election will remain unofficial until they are certified.

Hopewell Borough featured an uncontested race with Councilman David Mackie returning to Hopewell Borough Council for another three-year term and newcomer Krista Weaver secures her first three-year term on the governing body.

Weaver earned 142 votes and Mackie received 134 votes.

Pennington had two incumbents in a general election for two, three-year terms for Pennington Council.

Councilwoman Kati Angarone leads with 364 votes and Councilman Charles Marciante follows with 333 votes.

Angarone secures her first elected three-year term on the Borough Council. She was appointed to fill former Councilwoman Beverly Mills’ seat earlier this year.