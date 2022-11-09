Preliminary Hillsborough election results

There were elections for seats on the municipal governing body for Hillsborough Township Committee, an unexpired term for the Committee, the Hillsborough/Millstone Board of Education (BOE) and a two-year unexpired term on the Hillsborough/Millstone BOE during the general election on Nov. 8.

The results listed here reflect what has been posted online by the Somerset County Clerk’s Office at this time.

The results are not final and it is not known when the results will be final. These are the results as of press time Nov. 9.

The results of the election will remain unofficial until they are certified.

Hillsborough Township Committee – Vote for 1

Republican candidate John Ciccarelli leads with 6,303 votes over Democratic candidate Ronald Yoder with 5,523 votes. There are four write-in votes.

Hillsborough Township Committee – Unexpired term

Republican candidate Robert Britting leads with 6,207 votes over Democratic candidate Erynn Murray with 5,583 votes. There are two write-in votes.

Hillsborough/Millstone BOE – Vote for 3

Candidate Danny Lee is the top vote getter so far with 5,843 votes, followed by Joel E. Davis with 5,392 votes, and Jean Trujillo with 4,680 votes.

Joshua Gamse follows with 3,987 votes and Thomas J. Zobele with 3,222 votes. There are 56 write-in votes.

Hillsborough/Millstone BOE – Two-year unexpired term

Jane M. Staats received 7,642 votes. There are 53 write-in votes.