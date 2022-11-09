Preliminary results: Metuchen voters approve three-question bond referendum

Voters headed to the polls to decide on three referendum ballot questions, which Metuchen school officials said would essentially move the district forward for the next 20 to 30 years, during the general election on Nov. 8.

Question 1 involved everything that is being physically constructed totaling $69.48 million.

All four district schools are proposed to add air conditioning, add on to or construct new cafeteria space, and realign grades at Edgar Middle School, Campbell Elementary School and Moss School to add full-day kindergarten.

There are currently 3,106 “yes” votes and 2,209 “no” votes.

Question 2 has to do with operating costs associated with Question 1 totaling $800,000 per year.

There are currently 2,965 “yes” votes and 2,348 “no” votes.

Question 3 stands alone for a new gym, new locker rooms, and a new turf field at Metuchen High School totaling $12.75 million. Board member Jonathan Lifton had said the items are more of a want than a real base need.

There are currently 2,667 “yes” votes and 2,638 “no” votes.

The results listed here reflect what has been posted online by the Middlesex County Clerk’s Office at this time.

The results are not final and it is not known when the results will be final. These are the results as of press time Nov. 9.

The results of the election will remain unofficial until they are certified.